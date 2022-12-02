Submit Release
Arqit Sets Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call for Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqit Quantum Inc. (“Arqit”), a global leader in quantum encryption technology, announced it will report financial results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

In conjunction with this announcement, Arqit will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT with the Company’s Founder, Chairman and CEO, David Williams, and CFO, Nick Pointon. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “News & Events” page of the Company’s website at ir.arqit.uk. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link) and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at ir.arqit.uk.

About Arqit

Arqit supplies a unique quantum safe encryption Platform-as-a-Service which makes the communications links or data at rest of any networked device or cloud machine secure against current and future forms of attack – even from a quantum computer. Arqit’s product, QuantumCloud™, enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any number of other devices. The keys are computationally secure, optionally one-time use and zero trust.  QuantumCloud™ can create limitless volumes of keys in limitless group sizes and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. Arqit believes it is the only company in the market to have achieved Independent Assurance Review of its Security Proof demonstrating that the software can produce encryption keys which are zero trust and provably secure, i.e. permanently safe against attack from even a full scale quantum computer. This review was conducted by the GCHQ Accredited Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security at the University of Surrey. The addressable market for QuantumCloud™ is every connected device.  Arqit was recently awarded the Innovation in Cyber award at the National Cyber Awards. 

Media relations enquiries:
Arqit: contactus@arqit.uk
FTI Consulting: scarqit@fticonsulting.com

Investor relations enquiries:
Arqit: investorrelations@arqit.uk
Gateway: arqit@gatewayir.com


