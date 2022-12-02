Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,026 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,230 in the last 365 days.

VYNE Therapeutics to Participate in Cantor Fitzgerald’s Medical & Aesthetic Dermatology, Ophthalmology & MedTech Conference

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary, innovative, and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions, today announced that David Domzalski, President and Chief Executive Officer of VYNE, is scheduled to participate in Cantor Fitzgerald’s Medical & Aesthetic Dermatology, Ophthalmology & MedTech Conference on December 8, 2022.

Panel Presentation Details

Date: Thursday, December 8, 2022
Time: 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. ET
Panel Presentation: Hit or Miss: Companies with 2023 Readouts & Launches to Keep in Focus
Presenter: David Domzalski, President and Chief Executive Officer of VYNE

About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.
VYNE’s mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative, and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The Company’s unique and proprietary bromodomain & extra-terminal (BET) domain platform includes lead programs VYN201 (pan-BETi) and VYN202 (selective-BETi), and access to a library of small molecule BET inhibitors for the potential treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions licensed from Tay Therapeutics Limited.

For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its investigational products, visit www.vynetherapeutics.com. VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Investor Relations:
John Fraunces
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
917-355-2395
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com

Tyler Zeronda
VYNE Therapeutics Inc.
908-458-9106
Tyler.Zeronda@VYNEtx.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

VYNE Therapeutics to Participate in Cantor Fitzgerald’s Medical & Aesthetic Dermatology, Ophthalmology & MedTech Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.