STRATA Skin Sciences to Participate at Cantor Medical & Aesthetic Dermatology, Ophthalmology & MedTech/Diagnostic Conference

/EIN News/ -- HORSHAM, Pa., Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced the company will present at the Cantor Medical & Aesthetic Dermatology, Ophthalmology & MedTech/Diagnostic Conference being held at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Miami, Florida on December 8, 2022.

Cantor Medical & Aesthetic Dermatology, Ophthalmology & MedTech/Diagnostic Conference
Date: Thursday, December 8, 2022
Time: 1:45 PM EST
Panel: Aesthetically Pleasing & Medically Necessary: Leading Aesthetic & Medical Dermatology Devices
Track: Track II

Please contact your Cantor representative for more information.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.
STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® and Pharos® excimer lasers, VTRAC® lamp systems, and now the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System.

STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.

Investor Contact:
Rich Cockrell
CG Capital
Phone: +1 (404) 736-3838
Email: sskn@cg.capital 


