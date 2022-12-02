Ayr Wellness’ Three New Jersey Retail Locations Now Operating as AYR

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“Ayr'' or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator (“MSO”), today announces its three retail locations in New Jersey, formerly known as Garden State Dispensary, are now operating under the AYR dispensary name.



Since acquiring Garden State Dispensary in September 2021, Ayr has made significant progress in elevating key facets of the business, including improvements to the menu and overall retail experience. 2022 has been a pivotal year for the Company in New Jersey, as it opened a large-scale cultivation expansion, launched adult-use sales at its three retail locations, the maximum allowed in the state, and introduced its national brand portfolio in the wholesale market and its retail stores.

“Our team has worked to enhance all areas of the business – launching sales to adult-use consumers, expanding our access to high-quality flower, improving our menus with the introduction of our national brand portfolio, and deepening our relationship with surrounding communities to further our Force for Good efforts,” said David Goubert, President of Ayr. “Having made progress in these key areas, we’re now focused on building one-to-one relationships with our patients and customers as AYR. We are confident that this approach will further enhance our excellent customer experience and overall success.”

Ayr’s three New Jersey dispensaries are in prime locations in the towns of Woodbridge, Union, and Eatontown, all within Central New Jersey, a region of 3.4 million people. The transition to the AYR name marks a major milestone for the Company in its journey to bring its retail vision to life across its national footprint. The newly transitioned New Jersey locations join Massachusetts and Pennsylvania as AYR-branded stores, with its Florida stores to transition in Spring 2023.

BDSA expects New Jersey to be the third largest contributor to overall US sales growth by 2026, projected to generate an annual revenue of $2.3 billion in total legal cannabis sales.

For more information about Ayr Wellness, please visit https://ayrwellness.com .

About Ayr Wellness Inc.

Ayr is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator. Based on the belief that everything starts with the quality of the plant, the Company’s mission is to cultivate the finest quality cannabis at scale and deliver remarkable experiences to its customers every day.

Ayr’s leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com.

