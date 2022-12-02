At CAGR of 8.8%, Dedicated Outside Air System Market Size is Anticipated to Gain USD 5.9 Bn by 2027

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dedicated Outside Air System Market by Capacity (Less than 20, 20–40, 40–60, and Greater than 60), Implementation Type (New Construction, Retrofit), Vertical, Requirement (Heating, Cooling, Ventilation, Dehumidification) - Global Forecast to 2027, Improving government regulations, higher adoption of DOAS for residential and commercial applications, and a growing focus on indoor air quality are among the key factors expected to boost the growth of the DOAS market in the next five years.

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Dedicated Outside Air System Market Research Report CAGR 8.8%

USD 5.9 Billion by 2027

USD 3.9 Billion in 2022 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Unit Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By Capacity, By Implementation Type, By Vertical, By Requirement, and By Geography Geographic Regions Covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW Companies Covered Johnson Controls (Ireland),

Carrier Global (US),

Greenheck Fan (US),

Daikin (Japan),

Nortek (US),

Trane Technologies (Ireland),

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan),

LG Electronics (South Korea), and

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

Browse in-depth TOC on "Dedicated Outside Air System Industry"

157– Tables

69 – Figures

221 – Pages

Daikin: It is one of the major players in the market and has a global reach, with a diverse and strong product portfolio in the DOAS market. It is also a leading innovator in the HVAC industry, with its research practices in advanced cooling and cryogenic technologies outnumbering its competitors. It offers top products in the HVAC industry such as room air-conditioning systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems, heat-pump hot-water-supply & room-heating systems, air purifiers, and heat reclaim ventilation, among others. It offers cooling and heating products for all verticals, including residential, commercial, and industrial. The company has a presence in all major countries across Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It has the largest presence in the Asia Pacific region.

Trane technologies: It is also a major player in the DOAS market that manufactures HVAC-R systems. It has several brands under its portfolio, including Amstar, Thermo King, and America Standards, among others. These brands offer heating and cooling HVAC products for commercial and residential verticals. Key products offered by the company include air conditioners, industrial refrigeration, package heating & cooling systems, air handlers, home automation, water source heat pumps, variable refrigerant flow, and multi-pipe HVAC systems, along with parts, supplies repair, and maintenance services. The company operates through different distribution channels across regions. Sales are made through branch sales offices, distributors, and dealers across the country. Non-US sales are made through subsidiary sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors worldwide. Key geographic regions where the company operates includes the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.

40–60-ton DOAS to gain high demand from the commercial sector during the forecast period

DOAS, with a 40–60 ton capacity, provides extreme efficiency with additional features and multi-zone capacity of a system to provide 100% outside air proficiency, reducing the outdoor airflow by conditioning only the amount of air necessary for each zone. 40-ton DOAS capacity units also provide chilled or hot water for a fan coil handler to pre-treat outside air, radiant floor heating, and hydronic heating or cooling applications. This ton capacity of a system is widely used in commercial and industrial buildings. Players such as Johnson Controls, LG HVAC, GreenHeck Fan, and Desert-Aire, among others, offer DOAS 40–60-ton capacity. The demand for DOAS with 40–60 ton is exceptionally high in the commercial and industrial sectors. For instance, the rising development of technology hubs in Asian countries results in higher demand for high-capacity DOAS such as 40–60 ton.

Market for the cooling requirement to hold second-highest share during the forecast period

DOAS must be designed to provide decoupling of the latent building load from the zone cooling system. Generally, the outdoor air is cooled to a temperature of 55°F (13°C) DB, thereby making the outdoor air neutral on humidity ratio, which is colder than the space condition. This will shift a significant latent load (depending on location) to the terminal units, likely beyond what they are designed to deliver. A total energy recovery device, such as an enthalpy wheel, may cool and dehumidify the outdoor air, which when mixed with return air, will no longer require other mechanical cooling. This is where DOAS comes into play. DOAS has earned a reputation as one of the ideal systems for sustainable air-cooling designs. As DOAS uses sensible cooling systems in conjunction with advanced ventilation systems, it helps in energy conservation, making DOAS an energy-efficient alternative to conventional cooling and ventilation systems.

Retrofits to gain increased adoption from the residential sector during the forecast period

Retrofits are a favorable alternative to achieve the required efficiency in energy consumption, cost savings, and comfort. The trend among building owners is also evolving. The introduction of integrated smart technologies and the Internet of Things (IoT) in DOAS has made DOAS systems more efficient than older systems. Consequently, the demand for DOAS in the residential sector is expected to be higher than in the commercial sector during the forecast period.

Concerns such as upfront installation cost and slow return on investment are hindering the growth of the DOAS retrofitting market in the commercial and industrial sectors. However, the savings from utility costs by installing new and highly efficient DOAS can be substantial and help building owners recover costs faster. Retrofit for older buildings has a few advantages, such as cost savings by reducing energy and water usage and higher comfort levels in a building by improving the airflow and temperature within the building. Additionally, retrofitting DOAS improves the sustainability of the building and reduces GHG emissions.

Ventilation DOAS market to witness high growth during the forecast period

The primary function of DOAS is to provide ventilation air to achieve acceptable indoor air quality in the building environment. DOAS contains two parallel working systems—one is for the distribution of ventilation air to the spaces and the other for total latent loads in the spaces. DOAS units have been proposed to treat outdoor air before it enters the building, reducing the load on the zone equipment.

DOAS uses equipment to condition the outdoor air brought into a building for ventilation directly or in conjunction with local or central HVAC units. There are various ASHRAE standards to establish ventilation airflow, such as ASHRAE Standard 62.1. ANSI/ASHRAE Standard 62.1, Ventilation for Acceptable Indoor Air Quality, provides minimum outdoor-air-flow requirements for design conditions. Ventilation has the highest demand from the commercial vertical and is expected to grow further as development in commercial real estate continues.

DOAS market in North America to rank second following Asia Pacific

North America is one of the leading regions in the DOAS market as countries such as the US and Canada drive the growth for DOAS in this region. There is a high demand for DOAS in retail, hospital, and office applications in North America as this region homes many enterprises, medical facilities, and commercial spaces where a massive number of DOAS are required.

The DOAS market in North America has been fueled by factors such as the need for energy efficiency, improved indoor air quality, and growing demand for DOAS from commercial and residential buildings. The US is expected to be a major contributor to the growth of the DOAS market in North America. Government regulations in the region have supported the growth of the market. For instance, government programs supporting the growth of the DOAS market are Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) and The ENERGY STAR Verified HVAC Installation Program (ESVI).

The HVAC system market size was valued at USD 210.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 271.5 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2026. The HVAC controls market report share is estimated to be USD 17.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 26.7 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2027. The global industrial refrigeration system market is estimated to grow from USD 19.4 billion in 2021 to USD 25.1 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021–2026. The global Refrigerated Transport Market registered the revenue of USD 160.7 billion towards the end of 2027, at a CAGR of 7.2%.

