Pfizer gets PM Certificate of Merit

VIETNAM, December 2 -  

HA NOI — Pfizer Vietnam on November 30 received the Prime Minister’s Certificate of Merit for helping the country’s healthcare system combat COVID-19 last year.

It had collaborated with the Ministry of Health to deliver over 110 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 51 million doses under an agreement with the ministry and 60 million doses as donation.

It also helped provide medical and scientific education to stakeholders to ensure the country met the vaccine handling requirements.

Darrell Oh, general director of Pfizer Vietnam, said the company is proud its contributions are recognised by the Vietnamese Government.

“Through Pfizer's global strategy, we work continuously towards achieving our goal of equitable access and strengthening healthcare systems, together with COVAX, an international initiative led by the World Health Organisation, to reduce the burden on the healthcare system in developing countries, including Việt Nam."

John Paul Pullicino Said Anthony, former general director of Pfizer Vietnam, was awarded the President’s Friendship Medal for his leadership at Pfizer during the pandemic. — VNS 

