Dental Caries Treatment Market to Reach US$ 8,691.8 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 4.8% CAGR: Morita Corp, Alpha Dent

Dental Caries Treatment Market

The global dental caries treatment market was valued at US$ 6,302.2 Mn in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 8,691.8 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2028.” — Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 📝 The Dental Caries Treatment market was valued at US$ 6,302.2 Mn in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 8,691.8 Mn, with Growing at a CAGR Value of 4.8% between 2022 and 2028.

Dental caries (tooth decay or dental cavities) is the most common noncommunicable disease worldwide. It is the most prevalent chronic disease in both children and adults, even though it is largely preventable. Severe dental caries affects general health and often causes pain and infection, which may result in tooth extraction. If left untreated, it can cause pain, infection, and even tooth loss. Advanced stages of dental caries may lead to pain, infection, and abscesses, or even sepsis. There are basically four types of treatment to deal with dental caries and they are fillings, crowns, root canal, and tooth extraction.

⏩ Major Key players in this Market:

• Morita Corporation

• Alpha Dent Implants Ltd.

• Shofu Dental Corporation

• Coltene Group

• 3M Company

• Institut Straumann AG

• Zimmer Biomet

• Dentsply Sirona Inc.

• DiaDent Group International

• Essential Dental Systems Inc.

⏩ Dental Caries Treatment Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Dental Restoration

Dental Reconstruction

Endodontic

⏩ Market Scope & Trends:

The report provides comprehensive market insights for industry stakeholders, including an explanation of complicated market data in simple language, the industry’s history and present situation, as well as expected market size and trends. The research investigates all industry categories, with an emphasis on key companies such as market leaders, followers, and new entrants. The paper includes a full PESTLE analysis for each country. A thorough picture of the competitive landscape of major competitors in the Global Dental Caries Treatment market by goods and services, revenue, financial situation, portfolio, growth plans, and geographical presence makes the study an investor’s guide.

⏩ Key Opportunities:

The report examines the key opportunities in the Dental Caries Treatment Market and identifies the factors that are driving and will continue to drive the industry’s growth. It takes into account past growth patterns, growth drivers, as well as current and future trends.

⏩ Regional Outlook: The Dental Caries Treatment Market report is highly structured into a region-wise study. The regional analysis comprehensively done by the researchers highlights key regions and their dominating countries accounting for substantial revenue share in the market.

