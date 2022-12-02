Generac, Inc. Class Action: Johnson Fistel Encourages Shareholders to Submit Their GNRC Losses

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Generac Holdings Inc. (“Generac” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GNRC). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Generac securities between April 29, 2021 and November 1, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until January 30, 2023, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

According to the lawsuit, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Generac falsely claimed that “safety is paramount” and that products go through “multiple rounds of design review” to maximize their safety. The Company misled investors by claiming to have a robust network of channel partners with no partner accounting for more than 6% of its sales revenue. The Company overstated its earnings while also concealing its warranty liability. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. As a result of Defendants’ misrepresentations and omissions, Generac common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Generac class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Generac class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

