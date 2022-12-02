Drip Irrigation Market Huge Demand In Faming Sector Worldwide 2022-2028 |Driptech Incorporated, Rivulus Irrigation

Drip Irrigation Market

the drip system is also helpful in providing organic matter and nutrients to the plants through the drip pipes.

Drip irrigation system allows controlled use of water, where water is slowly delivered to the root system of plants. Using this method water is either dripped onto the soil surface above the roots or directly to the root zone. This method aims to reduce water evaporation. Drip irrigation system, with proper installation and management can help in substantial conservation of water by controlling evaporation and drainage. It can be used effectively for all soil types and it can control soil erosion.

The list of Key Players Profiled in the study includes:-

➢ Rain Bird Corporation

➢ Netafim limited

➢ Lindsay Corporation S.A

➢ Driptech Incorporated

➢ Microjet Irrigation System

➢ Rivulus Irrigation

➢ Toro Company

➢ EPC Industries LTD

➢ Eurodrip

Segmentation of the Global Drip Irrigation Market:

On the basis of components

➢ Filters

➢ Drip pipes

➢ Emitters

➢ Valves

➢ Pressure gauge

➢ Fittings

➢ Others

On the basis of crop type

➢ Cereals and pulses

➢ Fruits and vegetables

➢ Turf and ornamentals

➢ Other crops

On the basis of application type

➢ Greenhouse irrigation

➢ Agricultural irrigation

➢ Landscape irrigation

➢ Others

Regions Covered in Drip Irrigation Market Report:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the Drip Irrigation market growth and other aspects of the industry in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data - 2016-2021

The base year for estimation - is 2021

Estimated Year - 2022

Forecast period** - 2022 to 2028

Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Drip Irrigation Market Study

Chapter 1 Drip Irrigation Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Drip Irrigation

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Drip Irrigation industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Drip Irrigation Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Drip Irrigation Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Drip Irrigation Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Drip Irrigation Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Drip Irrigation Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Drip Irrigation Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Drip Irrigation Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Drip Irrigation Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Drip Irrigation Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

