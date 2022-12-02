Global Biocomposites Market Key Opportunities And Strategies

Biocomposites Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's "Biocomposites Market Report 2022” forecasts the biocomposites market to reach a value of $24.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The biocomposites market is expected to grow to $45.07 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%.

Growing environmental concerns are expected to propel the growth of the biocomposites market going forward.

Biocomposites Market Trends

Technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the agricultural textiles market. Major companies operating in the market are in traducing new technologies such as fully biocomposite material Tepex which is manufactured by using continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composites. For instance, in October 2021, Lanxess, a German specialty chemicals company, introduced a new fully biocomposite material in its Tapex range. That acts as the matrix, for a material that is 100% recyclable. By using continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composites. That helps to give lighter weight than glass fibers and make it flexible with lower density and it also offers mechanical performances to Tepex. This material can also be used in the manufacture of interior parts for cars or electronics to produce housing components.

Biocomposites Market Overview

The biocomposites market consists of sales of biocomposites products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as an alternative to non-biodegradable polymers in various industries such as automotive, packaging, food and beverages. A biocomposite refers to a reinforced compound made from mixing a natural resin and a reinforcing compound. They are environmentally friendly and can be recycled easily.

Biocomposites Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Hybrid Biocomposites, Green Biocomposites

• By Polymer: Natural Polymer Composites, Synthetic Polymer Composites

• By Fiber Type: Wood Fiber Composites, Non-Wood Fiber Composites

• By End-Use Industries: Building And Construction, Transportation, Consumer Goods, Others End-Use Industries

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as UPM, Trex Company Inc, Fiberon LLC, FlexForm Technologies, Universal Forest Products Inc, Nanjing Jufeng Advanced Materials Co Ltd, Meshlin Composites ZRT, Tecnaro GmbH, Lingrove

