Hellmann's Canada launches Savour, a virtual pop-up restaurant in Toronto, delivered exclusively through SkipTheDishes

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Hellmann's Canada has launched Savour, a new virtual pop-up restaurant for Torontonians to experience for one weekend only, delivered exclusively through SkipTheDishes, Canada's largest and most trusted food delivery network. Savour offers an exclusive menu curated by celebrity chef and influencer Wallace Wong featuring some of Canada's most frequently wasted foods. From a Spicy Mayo Chicken Sandwich to a vegetarian Spicy Mushroom Poke Bowl, Wong's menu showcases the versatility and spicy kick of Hellmann's Spicy Mayo, breathing life into leftover foods and preventing it from going to waste.

"When Hellmann's approached me to create a tasty menu for Savour, I was thrilled to get on board. Hellmann's has some serious taste credentials and I love the kick their latest spicy mayo adds to any food in your fridge. As a chef and content creator, I am always thinking up ways to get creative in the kitchen and inspire those food enthusiasts at home. I know my audience is often seeking ways to transform their meals without compromising on great taste, which is why I love how versatile Hellmann's Spicy Mayo is in achieving that, as an invaluable ingredient for at-home cooking." Said Chef Wallace Wong.

Savour draws part of its inspiration from some key findings around food waste in Canada.

"At Hellmann's, we believe that tasty food is too good to waste. Savour is an extension of our mission to help Canadians be more resourceful with their food, so that they can enjoy it and waste less. With Savour, we hope to inspire Canadians to transform their meals at home, without compromising on great taste," notes Kristen Denega, Canada Hellmann's Market Lead, Unilever.

The pop-up is hosted in collaboration with Ghost Kitchen Brands, an organization with strong expertise in partnerships with famous restaurants and iconic consumer brands alike. Speaking on the partnership, Marc Choy, President, Ghost Kitchen Brands mentions:" We are proud to partner with Hellmann's Canada in this unique and first-of-its-kind endeavour. In line with Hellmann's Canada, we share a common focus and passion for providing our customers with quality and wholesome meals, and always aim to mitigate waste. We truly hope Savour inspires audiences to be conscious of their food waste, driving creative ways to transform their meals at home.

This exciting menu includes: Link to restaurant

Spicy Mayo Chicken Sandwich ( $9.99 )

) Spicy Mushroom Poke Bowl ( $11.99 )

) Spicy Tuna Cake Lettuce Wraps ( $12.99 )

) Spicy Tornado Jumbo Wings (11.99)

Tangy Heat Sweet Potato Fries W/Spicy Herbed Garlic Spicy Mayo ( $4.99 )

To enjoy this limited time offer, customers can open the Skip app on their phone or on the website, place a Savour order, and have it delivered directly to their doorstep. As an alternate option, customers can place a pick-up order through Skip, for pick up at the Ghost Kitchen location at #4, 500 Oriole Parkway in Toronto.



Savour will be accepting online orders starting Dec 2nd, while quantities last.

Visit https://www.skipthedishes.com/savour to learn more!

About Hellmann's

Hellmann's is committed to helping people enjoy great tasting good for the simple pleasure it is, without worry or waste. For over a century, the brand has helped people turn even the simplest ingredients into delicious meals. Hellmann's believes in the power of taste, because when food tastes good, less of it gets wasted. This belief has driven Hellmann's to be a force for positive behaviour change around household food waste. Hellmann's partnered with experts to conduct one of the longest and largest consumer behaviour studies on household food waste working with 2,000 families in Canada and the US gathering insights to help consumers better use the food they already have at home and to waste less. Hellmann's will continue to champion household food waste reduction through its "Make Taste Not Waste" campaigns, inspiring people to turn their left-behinds into easy, tasty meals. The past year alone, Hellmann's has been able to inspire more than 200 million people across the US, Canada and the UK.

About Ghost Kitchen Brands:

Ghost Kitchen Brands has partnered with famous restaurant brands, iconic consumer packaged goods and the most innovative technology companies to create the most advanced and scalable Ghost Kitchen concept. GKB has locations across Canada and the US that focus on third-party delivery, as well as stand alone, interior mall and big box locations where walk-ins and pickup are fundamental. Ghost Kitchen Brands reaches consumers when, where, and how they want their favorite eats. For additional information, please visit www.ghostkitchenbrands.com and our social media pages – Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram

