Global Custody Service Market Projected Growth

Custody Service Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Custody Service Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/opportunities-and-strategies-reports

The Business Research Company's "Custody Service Market Report 2022” forecasts the custody service market to reach a value of $38.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions affecting many markets across the globe. The custody services market is expected to grow to $53.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.7%.

Automation and standardisation are key factors driving the growth of the custody services market.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of custody service market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3797&type=smp

Custody Service Market Trends

In March 2019, Forge, a company that provides custom liquidity solutions to private companies and their employees, and offers pre-IPO opportunities to institutions and investors, acquired IRA Services, a trusted company that provides custodial services for retirement accounts managed by individuals and mid-to-large sized institutions, for $55 million. By acquiring IRA Services, Forge expanded its support offerings for private market securities and, more importantly, has become a one-stop shop for private market investors who will no longer have to transfer shares acquired with Forge to an external custodial trust.

Custody Service Market Overview

The custody services market consists of revenue generated by services provided by a custodian to investors. Custody service is broadly characterised as the safekeeping and servicing of an investor’s assets. The services rendered by a bank custodian include the transaction and settlement, safekeeping, and recording of marketable assets and cash for customers. A relationship of custody is legal, and the facilities rendered for a client vary.

Learn more on the global custody service market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/custody-service-global-market-report

Custody Service Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Service: Core custody services, Ancillary services, Core depository services, Other Administrative Services

• By Type: Equity, Fixed Income, Alternative Asstes, Other Types

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Bank of New York Mellon, Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase, State Street Bank and Trust, BNP Paribas, Northern Trust Corporation, HSBC, Societe Generale Securities Services

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Custody Service Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides custody service global market forecast, custody service market analysis and in-depth custody service global market research. The market report analyzes custody service market size, custody service market segments, custody service market growth drivers, custody service market growth across geographies, and custody service market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

View similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Asset Servicing Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/asset-servicing-global-market-report

Leasing Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/leasing-global-market-report

Digital Asset Management Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-asset-management-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact us -

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model