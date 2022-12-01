President to pay state visit to Republic of Korea

VIETNAM, December 1 -

HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and a high-ranking delegation will pay a state visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from December 4-6.

The visit is made at the invitation of RoK President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Việt Nam and the RoK established diplomatic relations on December 22, 1992, elevating it to a comprehensive cooperative partnership in the 21st century in 2001 and then a strategic cooperative partnership in 2009. The countries are planning to lift bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership this year. — VNS