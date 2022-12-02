(Video) Iran’s people remain steadfast in protests as they gear for major rallies next week

On Tuesday night people in dozens of cities took to the streets to celebrate the loss of the regime’s football team against the U.S. in World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The Iranian people have been celebrating due to the fact that they do not consider the football team as their national team, but rather a team that represents the Iranian regime Leader Ali Khamenei.” — MEK

PARIS, FRANCE, December 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The protests in Iran are continuing as people remain steadfast in their pursuit of overthrowing the mullahs’ regime and establishing a free and democratic country.While the mullahs’ regime and their vast security apparatus have expanded their oppressive measures, the Iranian people in different cities across the country are determined to continue the current uprising despite the various ups and downs that may be experienced along the path.This is especially true when considering the variety of strikes by merchants and store owners, workers and employees of the country’s industrial sector, and the more recent strike by truck drivers.People throughout Iran are calling for a nationwide three-day campaign of escalated protests marking the country’s Students Day on December 7. The increase in anti-regime protests is scheduled to begin on December 5 and aims to deliver yet another blow to the entirety of the mullahs’ regime.Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 277 cities. Over 680 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) . The names of 541 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.Early reports on Thursday morning indicate truck drivers in Isfahan are continuing the nationwide strike movement as local reports no trucks on the usually busy Azadegan road.Another report from this city in central Iran indicates that truck drivers at the local refinery are also on strike.Truck drivers in Sumar, western Iran, also held strikes on Thursday in solidarity with nationwide protests and the regime’s brutal crackdown on demonstrations.Reports from inside Iran show Iran’s regime dispatching security forces to Birjand and Zahedan ahead of Friday prayers. In recent weeks, the people of Zahedan and other cities in Sistan and Baluchestan province have held protest rallies after Friday prayers.The regime has responded with sheer violence, opening fire on protesters and killing more than 100 civilians in recent weeks. But the people of Sistan and Baluchestan continue to hold their protest rallies.On Wednesday morning a video report from northwest Iran showed the Jolfa-Maran road being completely empty of any trucks as truck drivers in this area and across the country continued their strike.Another report from Isfahan, central Iran, indicates local employees of the Water and Sewage Department have been on strike seeking answers to their long-raised demands.In Mashhad and Firuzkhuh, truck drivers continued their strikes in solidarity with nationwide protests. And in Tehran, the employees of the Raja New Industrial Company stopped working and held protest rallies.In several cities, citizens held mourning ceremonies for protesters murdered by security forces in recent days. In Mahabad, a large group of people gathered for protest rallies at a mourning ceremony for Shuresh Niknam, killed by security forces three days ago. In Bandar-e Anzali, people gathered at the funeral of Mehran Samak, a civilian killed last night by the regime's security forces. At the funeral, the people chanted anti-regime slogans, including, "Death to the dictator!"
People in different parts of Tehran were also seen chanting anti-regime slogans, including "Mullahs must get lost!" "We won't have a country as long as the mullahs are in power!" "So many years of crimes! Death to the mullahs’ regime!”Cities in numerous parts of Iran are more frequently witnessing protesters using Molotov cocktails in an escalating number of attacks against the mullahs’ regime and their interests.This includes targeting members and commanders of the regime’s security forces, and attacks against sites of the Basij, a paramilitary force affiliated to the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC); centers used by the mullahs to promote the regime’s ideology of hatred, misogyny, and fundamentalism; offices of local Khamenei representatives; and local offices of members of the regime’s Majlis (parliament) in various cities and towns.Iranian opposition coalition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi emphasized the Iranian people’s vow to overthrow the mullahs’ regime and also referred to the country’s corruption-riddled sports sector due to the mullahs’ interference.“The decisive force in Iran is the force of the Iranian people and their uprisings. The ruling regime has resorted to widespread arrests and killings, but it cannot change the course of the uprisings,” she explained.“The Iranian people expressed their anger last night with unison chants of ‘Death to Khamenei!’ and ‘Death to Basiji!’ at the regime’s corruption of national sport. If anyone in any position or career stands with the mullahs, people know them as anti-patriotic and anti-Iranian,” the NCRI President-elect highlighted.The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.

Nov. 30, 2022: Protests and strikes in Tehran, Mahabad, Sanandaj, Bandar Anzali, Isfahan, Firuzkhuh, and Mashhad counted with the slogan " death to Khamenei."