Contrast Media Agents Market to account for US$ 6,860.6 Mn by 2027

Intravascular segment is expected to grow the market for contrast media agents over the forecast period by route of administration segment.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for contrast media agents is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, development of diagnostic imaging modalities, rising number of diagnostic tests performed, and increasing number of approvals for contrast agents are expected to accentuate the growth of the market. However, the factors such as rigorous regulations for radio-imaging agents and side effects associated with contrast media leading to adverse health conditions are likely to act as restraining factors for the contrast media agents market.

The Global Contrast Media Agents Market is expected to reach US$ 6,860.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,855.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global contrast media agents market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001102/

Global contrast media agents market was segmented by type, imaging modality, indication and route of administration. The type segment was classified as iodinated contrast media, gadolinium based contrast media, barium-based contrast media, microbubble contrast media. Based on the imaging modality the market is classified as X-Ray/CT, magnetic resonance imaging and ultrasound. On the basis of indication the market is classified as cardiovascular disorders, cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, neurological disorders, nephrological disorders. And based on the route of administration the market is divided into intravascular, oral and rectal.

The major players operating in the contrast media agents market include, General Electric, Bayer AG, Bracco, Guerbet, Lanthus Medical Imaging Inc., nanoPET Pharma GmbH, Unijules Life Sciences Ltd., Magnus Health Management Pvt. Ltd, j. B Chemicals and Pharmaceutical Ltd and Jodas Expoim. The market has carried out various organic growth strategies in the market which has assisted in strengthening their product offering in the market.

Growth Opportunities in The Developing Nations

The number of chronic non-communicable disease are rising across the globe, the prevalence is significantly rising among the developing nations across the globe. The incidences are rising due to the shift in the lifestyle and the other health conditions sue to the change in the adoption of the modernized facilities. The modernized facilities reduced the physical activities, the stress level among the people are also rising. This is expected to be a leading factor to support rising demand for the contrast media agents, with generating patient awareness regarding taking preventive measures as well as benefits of early diagnosis. The developing nations are significantly developing their healthcare facilities and services and are heading towards the technological advancements. With increasing costs of manufacturing against their practices, the medical device manufacturers are struggling to generate enough revenue to please their investors. The emerging markets in the developing economies are expected to be the crucial factor offering better and lucrative growth opportunities for the major players to expand their business and geographic reach.

Purchase a Copy of this Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001102/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, chemicals etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com

