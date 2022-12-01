Democracy in Asia: Addressing challenges to democratic governance

The Democracy in Asia project was launched by the Brookings Foreign Policy program in 2020 to explore the state of democracy in the Indo-Pacific region — a critical frontier for democratic governance — and examine the role and influence of democracy in the Asian context. The first phase of the project (2020-2021) resulted in a collection of geographically and thematically-focused policy briefs examining the health of democratic governance in Asia and identified several common challenges impacting the successes and health of democracy. In the second phase of the project (2021-2022), Brookings scholars and outside experts focused on four of these challenges: corruption, disinformation, inequality, and public health. Their research and analysis have been compiled into a single volume, a compelling policy toolkit, that highlights both the significant progress and remaining work to be done in shoring up democratic performance in Asia.

On December 14, the Brookings Foreign Policy program will host an event to discuss the findings of this compiled volume. After opening remarks by Brookings Vice President Suzanne Maloney, the event will feature two panels. The first panel will give a broad overview of the four key challenges. The second panel will take a closer look at some of the challenges in specific countries in the region.

Viewers can submit questions via e-mail to events@brookings.edu or via Twitter at #DemocracyInAsia.