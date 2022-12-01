A Rail Strike Would Batter a Fragile Economy

Text size

About the author: Harry J. Holzer is the John LaFarge SJ professor of Public Policy at Georgetown University and a senior fellow at Brookings. He served as chief economist of the U.S. Department of Labor during the Clinton administration.

The House of Representatives yesterday passed two bills to end the looming strike on the nation’s railways. The first forces rail unions to accept an earlier settlement, negotiated between union leaders and the railway management (with the help of the Biden administration), but which some rank-and-file union members recently rejected. The second improves the deal for railway workers by requiring management to give them seven paid sick days a year, a major sticking point for workers that the first deal omitted.

As a former chief economist at the U.S. Department of Labor, in the Clinton administration, I care both about fair worker compensation and the health of the U.S. economy. The two bills together address both concerns, and both should be adopted by the Senate as soon as possible.

Why is there so much concern about a possible rail strike? Railroads are a different kind of industry from others in the private sector, because they are used to transport both people and goods over long distances. Unlike the auto, construction, or service industries, a railroad strike wouldn’t just affect the railroads’ direct customers. A railroad strike would affect the ability of tens of millions of consumers to get food, energy and other goods produced at fairly long distances.

Indeed, railways are not covered by the National Labor Relations Act, which regulates other private sector unions. They are governed instead by the Railway Labor Act of 1926. That law creates additional hurdles before unions can call a strike, and allows Congress to intervene when they do so. There is also ample precedent for Congress and the president to end such strikes; the last time it happened was in 1992, when President George H.W. Bush and a Democratic Congress ended a brief railway strike.

If a strike were to occur today, its negative economic effects would likely be more severe than in 1992. For one thing, the economy is already fragile. Among other factors, ongoing supply chain difficulties have contributed to high inflation rates. A railway strike would make these substantially worse. With the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to fight inflation, and the nation already facing the risk of a recession in 2023, another blow to the economy would be quite harmful—even if such a blow were temporary.

In addition, a railway strike right before Christmas would be even more damaging than at other times. The extra volume of packages shipped around the country would make supply bottlenecks even more severe, while passengers hoping to travel for the holidays would face the risk of being stranded.

But what about the rights and well-being of railway workers? Should the federal government—led by a pro-union Democratic president and a Democratic Congress—force them to accept a deal that so many of them clearly regarded as unacceptable? This is where the second bill passed by the House yesterday comes into play, and why it should also pass the Senate.

The primary reason railway workers have threatened to strike—on top of pay and benefits—involves the refusal of rail companies to provide them the opportunity for time off when needed to deal with illness or other family concerns. Indeed, workers are on call for 14 days at a time, during which they have no recourse to take time off when needed. In September, four of 12 rail unions rejected a contract negotiated with the help of the Biden administration. It provided generous pay increases, totaling 24% over five years. But it did little to address the critical issue of work flexibility, and occasional need for workers to take leave.

This is why the second House bill is also crucial. By providing for up to seven paid sick days a year, it gives rail workers a benefit enjoyed by many millions of other U.S. workers, one mandated by city and state governments around the U.S. And, on top of the wage increases provided in the earlier package, it addresses the other major concern of railway workers at fairly low cost to the rail companies.

For all of these reasons, the Senate should pass both bills put forward by the House. If Senate Republicans refuse to support the second bill—as almost all House Republicans did—they should at least address the paid leave issue in some acceptable manner. And, if not, President Biden should refuse to sign. Only then would the legitimate concerns of railway workers be addressed while we protect the U.S. economy from great harm, in a manner consistent with earlier precedent and the law.

Guest commentaries like this one are written by authors outside the Barron’s and MarketWatch newsroom. They reflect the perspective and opinions of the authors. Submit commentary proposals and other feedback to ideas@barrons.com.