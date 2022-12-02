Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services Market Key Trends, Insights, Strategies and Forecast
carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services Market was valued at US$ 55,815.0 million in 2021 and are anticipated to increase to US$ 110,498.8 million by 2027,HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The carpet and upholstery cleaning services market was valued at US$ 55,815.0 million in 2021 and are anticipated to increase to US$ 110,498.8 million by 2027, with a growing CAGR of 5.7% in the next six years.
The carpet and upholstery cleaner means a cleaning product designed for the purpose of eliminating dirt and stains on rugs, carpeting, and the interior of motor vehicles and/or on household furniture or objects upholstered or covered with fabrics such as wool, cotton, nylon or other synthetic fabrics. Upholstery cleaning is the process of cleaning the fabric that upholsters your furniture. But the process is more difficult than it might sound at first, for one thing, upholstery is often made up of relatively delicate natural fabrics like cotton. The upholstery cleaning by professionals will add years of life to your furniture.
Market Drivers:
The Main Factors that have considerably increased the demand for the carpet and upholstery cleaning services market. The increasing consumer preference toward hygiene and cleanliness is driving the market’s revenue. The rising technological advancement in carpet and upholstery cleaners drives the market growth. The growing demand for carpet and upholstery cleaning services in the residential sectors, along with a growing number of commercial buildings like hotels, hospitals, and others is the major factor driving the market growth. The increasing preference for eco-friendly cleaning services which are safer to use as compared to traditional methods of carpet and upholstery cleaning to drive the market growth.
Market Restraints:
The fierce competition in the industry and competitors and more particularly in developed nations is the major factor to restraint market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services Market - By Type:
Carpet Cleaning
Upholstery Cleaning
The Carpet Cleaning segment was recorded as the largest market share in the carpet and upholstery cleaning service market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services Market - By Application:
Residential
Commercial
The Commercial held the largest share in the carpet and upholstery cleaning services market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle east and Africa
North America is the largest growing region in the carpet and upholstery cleaning services market and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. North America has a high availability in the countries such as the US and Canada. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the carpet and upholstery cleaning services market and the increasing construction activities, high disposable income, and the emergence of new business establishments and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The growing demand for new technologies to drive the region’s market growth. The US is the largest market supporting the growth of carpet and upholstery cleaning services. There has been rapid growth in the carpet and upholstery cleaning services market in the region leading to global market growth.
The Asia Pacific is expected to be growing lucratively in the carpet and upholstery cleaning services market.
Latest Industry Developments:
In June 2020, Sodexo worked with Bureau Veritas, multinational testing, inspection, and Certification Company. The firms are anticipated to create a hygiene verification mark for Sodexo operations and services as part of this agreement, allowing clients and customers to resume work securely. Furthermore, it comprises both on-site facility management and catering services.
In December 2020, Pritchard Industries has finalized its acquisition of Global Industrial Services, a market leader in cleaning, snow removal, and landscaping services. Following the purchase, the firm expects to broaden its service offering and extend its reach in existing and new areas.
In November 2018, Chem-Dry collaborated with UClean, one of the largest laundry firms in India. Chem-Dry granted UClean exclusive PAN India Masters Franchise development rights as part of the relationship. Furthermore, the collaboration is planned to promote.
In September 2021, ABM has agreed to buy Able Services, a nationwide supplier of cleaning, engineering, and facilities maintenance services. This partnership is intended to help the firm accelerate sales growth and profit margin expansion.
