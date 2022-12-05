Submit Release
International assurance and broad Tamil participation essential for Sri Lankan peace talks

Aerial Image of Tens of thousands of candles lit during a Memorial event held in Northern Sri Lanka for Tamil soldiers who died during the civil war in Sri Lanka

Thousands of Tamils gathered across the Tamil homeland to mark Maaveerar Naal - or Great Heroes Day - and remember those who sacrificed their lives in the Tamil struggle for liberation. Courtesy: Tamil Guardian

“By engaging with only a few organizations, Sri Lanka falsely claims the support of the Tamil Diaspora in its dealings with the IMF, WB, EU etc. for a bailout”

— President of United States Tamil Action Group (USTAG)
WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tamil Diaspora Organizations of the US released a statement: "In the absence of trust in the Sri Lankan government based on over seventy years of experience, we feel that it is essential that any talks between the Sri Lankan government, Tamil Parliamentarians, civil society leaders, and the Tamil Diaspora should have international supervision and right of enforcement of all decisions taken."

BELOW, PLEASE FIND THE FULL STATEMENT:

“In another cynical repetition of past practice, the Sri Lankan government is trying to use the Tamil Diaspora to further its own agenda. In this instance, by engaging with only a few organizations, Sri Lanka falsely claims the support of the Tamil Diaspora in its dealings with the IMF, WB, EU etc. for a bailout from both its current economic and political crises” observed the President of USTAG in his statement substantiated by four other major US Tamil Diaspora organizations.

He further commented: "The absence of any proposal on an economic zone in the Northern Province in the recent budget presented by the Ranil Government is very disappointing and disheartening. This is another typical example of Sri Lanka side-lining the Tamils. In the current dire economic situation, with Sri Lanka requesting the Tamil Diaspora to send money back home, the establishment of an economic zone in the North, one of the poorest places in the country, would have been a gesture of goodwill and encouraged the flow of badly needed foreign exchange to the country".

"In the absence of trust in the Sri Lankan government based on over seventy years of experience, we feel that it is essential that any talks between the Sri Lankan government, Tamil Parliamentarians, civil society leaders, and the Tamil Diaspora should have international supervision and right of enforcement of all decisions taken".

"The only means by which Sri Lanka can have the support of the Tamils is if it reaches out to all Tamil parliamentarians, all key representatives of civil society in the N-E, and all key representatives of the worldwide Tamil Diaspora. The solidarity of the Homeland and the worldwide Diaspora of Tamils is sacrosanct, and will not be compromised under any circumstances", emphasized the President of USTAG in conclusion.

1. Federation of Tamil Sangams of North America (FeTNA); contact@fetna.org
2. Ilankai Tamil Sangam; president@sangam.org
3. Tamil Americans United PAC; info@tamilamericansunited.com
4. United States Tamil Action Group (USTAG); info@theustag.org
5. World Thamil Organization; wtogroup@gmail.com

United States Tamil Action Group (USTAG)
Tamil Diaspora Organizations of the US
+1 202-595-3123
