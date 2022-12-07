Dentist takes the Art world by Storm

Elle uses art to cope from the misogyny, patriarchy, and racism she faces working in the field of dentistry.

In a world fraught with racism, misogyny, and patriarchy, dentist Elle is taking the art world by storm with her artwork that portrays a glimpse into her own personal journey through some of society's worst facets.Elle is a popular dentist, profound artist, and beloved founder of Elle Creative Studio . Hailed as a curator with impeccable taste, Elle has rapidly made a name for herself in the art industry, particularly in the areas of fashion and design. While her work is highly coveted, the inspiration behind her artwork came at a heartbreaking price."You may be familiar with the legend of the Eldorado, the Lost City of Gold. However, you may not be aware that Eldorado is located in Guyana," Elle says. "Covered in virgin rainforest and possessing the world's largest one-drop waterfall, the only word I can think of to describe the beauty of my country is mythical. I was born in Guyana, "The Land of Many Waters," on South America's northeastern shore. My earliest memories are of my hometown, the capital city of Georgetown. I was raised here until the age of fourteen, when my parents seeking to provide a better life for my sister and me, migrated our family to Queens, New York.""I take pride in having braved the challenges of the Big Apple as a young teenager," she states. "The fast pace of New York was much different from the slow pace of Guyana. Everything was strange, and I found myself overstimulated by the new environment's lights, sounds, and culture. It was a steep learning curve as I relearned how to communicate using the vernacular of the New York Public Schools. Still, I prevailed and graduated valedictorian of my high school class. I had become a New Yorker and was ready to pursue a career in dentistry!""After graduating from two different HBCUs for college and dental school, I settled in Nashville," Elle continues. "I've practiced private and corporate dentistry for five years. During this time, I faced some of our society's worst facets: misogyny, patriarchy, and racism. To cope, I took a journey to revisit my identity as a black immigrant woman and find my inner child. As I processed the trauma of growing up in an impoverished country, the expectation of success as an immigrant, and the disenfranchisement of black women in a white patriarchal society, I found The Creator within. For the first time in my life, I could communicate my thoughts, feelings, and emotions entirely. My lifelong struggle with articulating myself began to improve. I found a way to speak to the world without saying a word.""Now, my canvas is my platform, my brush strokes are my words, and my pieces are a glimpse of my story," she concludes. "I hope my art will inspire anyone caged by the identity of whom society dictates you ought to be to find the freedom and beauty of who you are."For more information about Elle and her artwork, please visit https://www.ellecreative.studio/