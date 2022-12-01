ACC Welcomes the Hydrogen for Industry Act

WASHINGTON (December 1, 2022) — The American Chemistry Council (ACC) today expressed its support for the Hydrogen for Industry Act (S. 3112), introduced by Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.) with co-sponsors from both parties. The legislation would amend the Energy Policy Act of 2005 to establish a Hydrogen Technologies for Heavy Industry Grant Program. The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee is holding a hearing this morning to receive testimony on S. 3112 and other bills.

“We commend Senator Coons for helping to drive critical investment in the development of hydrogen technologies for the industrial sector,” said Charles Franklin, ACC’s senior director for energy, climate, and environment. “Chemical companies are among the leaders and participants in exploring the use of hydrogen to help reduce emissions and create jobs. The chemical industry is both a use market and a solution provider for the hydrogen economy.”

Charles Franklin, ACC’s Senior Director for Energy, Climate, and Environment The Hydrogen for Industry Act recognizes U.S. industry’s key role in hydrogen production and technology development and how it can contribute to the hydrogen and fuel cell supply chain going forward. The grant program created by S. 3112 can help accelerate hydrogen projects that benefit our economy and environment.

Some ACC members have begun or are developing projects to use hubs for hydrogen, carbon capture, and other lower-emissions technologies. As part of this effort, ACC is urging the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to fully support chemical industry participation in the development of industrial hydrogen hubs. We’re also working with federal agencies and Congress to support implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), and other research and funding authority.

As an energy-intensive industry, the chemical sector is a promising use market for hydrogen fuels and technologies. Meanwhile, chemistry products are being used to build the hydrogen economy. Examples include carbon fiber used in hydrogen storage, chemistries used in proton exchange membranes, specialty polymers and other inputs for fuel cell components and technologies, thermoplastic and thermoset composites for hydrogen pressure vessels, and recycling of fuel cell materials.

The Hydrogen for Industry Act requires the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to establish grant programs to support the use of hydrogen in energy. Specifically, DOE must establish a grant program for projects that demonstrate the uses of hydrogen in heavy industry (e.g., steel, cement, glass, and chemical manufacturing). It also directs DOE to establish a grant program for carrying out projects that demonstrate the end uses of hydrogen; constructing a new commercial-scale facility that will use hydrogen as a fuel or feedstock; or retooling, retrofitting, or expanding an existing facility to enable the use of hydrogen as a fuel or feedstock in industrial end-use applications of hydrogen.