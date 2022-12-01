Submit Release
Inslee appoints Wyman Yip to King County Superior Court

WASHINGTON, December 1 - Story 

Today Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Wyman Yip to the King County Superior Court. He replaces Judge Mafé Rajul, who left the court last month.

Yip has worked for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office since 1998. Most recently he has served as the office’s Criminal Division Assistant Chief Deputy. During this same period, he has also been the co-chair of the office’s violent and economic crimes unit. Before that, from 2012 to 2019, he worked in the Most Dangerous Offenders Project, investigating and trying homicide cases. During his 24 years in the office, he has been repeatedly called upon and trusted to try highly complicated and emotional cases, as well as supervise and mentor up and coming lawyers.

In the community, Yip has been involved in youth sports for over 15 years. He’s been a youth coach for community basketball and baseball teams. He's also a member of the West Seattle Timebank, a community of local volunteers who exchange services, skills, talents, and time. Yip attributes his approach to work and life, including his commitment to public service, to his non-English speaking, immigrant parents.

“Wyman will bring extensive jury trial experience to the bench,” said Inslee. “He’s tried criminal cases for over two decades, and he is mindful of so many of the challenges facing our justice system. His experience is an important addition to the King County Superior Court.”

Yip earned his bachelor’s degree from Santa Clara University. He obtained his law degree from Lewis and Clark Law School. 

