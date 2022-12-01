EDC welcomes President and CEO’s reappointment

Mairead Lavery’s term extended until February 2025

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Export Development Canada (EDC) and its Board of Directors welcome the Government of Canada’s decision to reappoint Mairead Lavery as President and Chief Executive Officer.



“Canadian businesses know what they need, and it’s our job to listen and support them where we can. Export Development Canada, under the leadership of Mairead Lavery, has played an important role in achieving that goal, by providing the tools, guidance, and support needed for our businesses to take centre stage around the world,” said Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, Mary Ng.

“I’m pleased that the reappointment of Mairead Lavery as President and CEO of the EDC will mean steadfast support for Canadian business leaders as they continue breaking down barriers and demonstrating Canadian excellence.”

Looking ahead to her next two years as President and CEO, Lavery is excited to continue working to fulfill EDC’s vision for 2030: to help build a better and stronger Canada through trade.

“My goal is to see Canada emerge as a world leader in international trade,” Lavery said. “We’re putting our customers’ needs first, ensuring Canadian values are at the centre of all we do, and focusing on the high-growth markets and sectors that we know hold great potential for Canadian companies,” said Lavery.

During her first four years at the helm, Lavery helped steer EDC through the extraordinary global economic hardships brought on by the pandemic. Simultaneously, the organization hit significant milestones under her leadership:

EDC served nearly 30,000 customers in 2021 – three-quarters of which were micro-small- and medium-sized businesses – while continuing to play a critical role in helping to deliver the Government of Canada’s economic responses to the pandemic.

Every year throughout Lavery’s presidency, EDC has won recognition as one of Canada’s Top 100 employers.

Since 2019, EDC released and updated several key policies – Climate Change, Human Rights, and Transparency and Disclosure among them. These helped set a strong foundation for the advancement of its ESG principles that have evolved to the organization’s commitment to net zero emissions by 2050.





