UPDATE: Cornerstone Specialty Network Hosts a Successful Community Oncology Focused Data Review Meeting: October 2022

/EIN News/ -- NEW HOPE, Pa., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 129 community oncology healthcare professionals, including 81 prescribers, representing 35 community oncology practices across the nation, registered to join Cornerstone Specialty Network, LLC for its second annual European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2022 Data Review Symposium on Oct. 27, 2022. The program was chaired by Edith A. Perez, MD (Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville, FL), Sujith R. Kalmadi, MD, (Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers, Phoenix, AZ), and Eric S. Schaefer, MD, (Highlands Oncology Group, Fayetteville, AR).

The Cornerstone Data Review Symposia are a unique and valuable series of programs offered to community oncology healthcare providers (HCPs); they summarize the latest clinical data that immediately impacts practice patterns in the community oncology setting. The live programs also create an interactive forum to ask questions and discuss the data's direct impact on patient care. "I have been a co-chair for Cornerstone's Data Review Meetings for the past three years. I continue to be impressed by the level of interest and engagement from attendees," says Edith A. Perez, Academic Chair.

"Consistent with our mission to provide value to independent community oncology practices, we offer several innovative and interactive forums bridging the gap between academic conference data, and how it is applied to community oncology practice. These programs continue to grow each year, reinforcing their value to community oncologists," stated Joel Schaedler, Cornerstone's CEO.

In addition to the ESMO Data Review Meeting, Cornerstone Specialty Network also hosts the following data review meetings:

American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)

Nursing Care in the Community Oncology Practice

Lung Data Review Meeting

American Society of Hematology ASH (American Society of Hematology)

SABCS (San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium)

Cornerstone Oncology Fellowship Advancement Initiative (COFAI) - Specifically customized for oncologists who are new to the community setting with the goal of accelerating quality patient care.

To view any of the data review meetings, please visit https://www.cornerstoneoncology.com/events/



About Cornerstone

Cornerstone Specialty Network, LLC is the leading provider of long-term, sustainable value through an aggregated network of Community Oncology practices. Founded in 2016, Cornerstone Specialty Network's mission is to provide value to Community Oncology practices to help maximize the quality of patient care. Through network aggregation, Cornerstone Specialty Network delivers value-added opportunities that support independence and long-term sustainability for community oncology practices. For more information, please visit our website at cornerstoneoncology.com.

