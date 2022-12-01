Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks at the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) World AIDS Day Commemoration

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver remarks at the BCIU World AIDS Day Commemoration on Friday, December 2 at 9:30 a.m. EST in Washington, DC.

The Secretary’s remarks will be covered by a press pool and live-streamed on www.state.gov and https://www.youtube.com/statedept .

For nearly two decades, the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) has helped more than 50 countries around the world fight the AIDS epidemic all while improving the health and well-being of millions of people. HIV/AIDS is still a serious threat to people’s livelihood, global health security, and economic development. At the BCIU World AIDS Day Commemoration, the Secretary will celebrate the progress that has been made through PEPFAR, celebrate the contributions of its leaders, and mark the launch of a new PEPFAR Strategy: Fulfilling America’s Promise to End the HIV/AIDS Pandemic by 2030.

Every year, World AIDS Day is marked across the globe on December 1. The United States government’s theme for World AIDS Day 2022 is “Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV,” which reflects the United States’ continued bipartisan commitment to ending the HIV/AIDS pandemic both globally and in the United States.

For more information about PEPFAR, visit www.state.gov/pepfar.

Please submit any media inquiries via the web form located on the ‘Information for Journalists’ page on www.state.gov.