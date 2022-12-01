Submit Release
Targeting Hizballah Financial and Weapon Facilitators

The United States is designating two individuals and two companies based in Lebanon for providing financial services to Hizballah, along with an individual facilitating weapons procurement for Hizballah.  The financial facilitators and related companies manage and enable Hizballah’s overarching financial apparatus operating throughout Lebanon, including Al-Qard Al-Hassan (AQAH) and Hizballah’s Central Finance Unit.  U.S.-designated AQAH is Hizballah’s quasi-financial institution that oversees the terrorist group’s budget within Hizballah’s Executive Council at the direction of Hizballah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

Today’s actions are pursuant to Executive Order 13224, as amended, which targets terrorists, terrorist organizations, leaders and officials of terrorist groups, and those providing support to terrorists or acts of terrorism.

Hizballah remains a terrorist organization that undermines Lebanon’s stability and security, as well as regional stability, even as the Lebanese people suffer through a dire financial crisis.  For more information on this action, please see the Department of the Treasury’s press release.

