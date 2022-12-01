Designating Three Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Officials in Response to Pyongyang’s November ICBM Launches

The United States is taking additional actions today as part of our ongoing effort to impede the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) ability to advance its unlawful ballistic missile and weapons of mass destruction programs. These actions follow the DPRK’s unprecedented launch of over 60 ballistic missiles this year, including the test of several intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM). These destabilizing actions pose grave security risks to the region and entire world.

Today, the Department of the Treasury is designating Jon Il Ho, the chair of the Worker’s Party of Korea (WPK) Committee of the Academy for Defense Research and a member of the WPK Central Committee. The WPK was blocked in 2016 pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13722. Treasury is also designating Yu Jin, a member of the WPK Central Committee; and Kim Su Gil, the Chief Secretary of the Kangwo’n WPK Provincial Committee and a member of the WPK Central Committee. These actions are pursuant to E.O. 13687 for being officials of the WPK.

All three targets have direct connections to the DPRK’s unlawful ballistic missile program. The European Union (EU) designated all three earlier this year, noting that Jon and Yu both have played a role in the DPRK’s WMD programs and have participated in multiple ballistic missile launches, while Kim has been responsible for the implementation of WPK decisions related to the development of the DPRK’s unlawful nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Today’s actions have been taken in close coordination with the Republic of Korea and Japan and further align our policies with our EU partners on the global DPRK threat. These steps also underscore our sustained resolve to promote accountability in response to Pyongyang’s pace, scale, and scope of ballistic missile launches.

For more information on today’s action, please see the Department of the Treasury’s press release.