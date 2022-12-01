Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,467 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,979 in the last 365 days.

Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Distribution

/EIN News/ -- Southfield, MI, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) communities, recreational vehicle (“RV”) resorts and marinas, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.88 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2022. The distribution is payable January 17, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 30, 2022.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 662 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 180,500 developed sites and over 46,100 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

For Further Information at the Company:

Fernando Castro-Caratini

Chief Financial Officer

(248) 208-2500

www.suncommunities.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Distribution

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.