Laredo Petroleum Publishes 2022 ESG and Climate Risk Report

Company to Rebrand as Vital Energy in 2023

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, OK, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) ("Laredo" or the "Company") today published its 2022 ESG and Climate Risk Report, which provides a comprehensive update on key ESG initiatives across the Company, as well as newly defined emissions reduction and water recycling targets. The report and data tables are available on the "Sustainability" page of the Company’s website at www.laredopetro.com .



Consistent with its goal to ensure everyone has access to the reliable, affordable energy resources needed to power their lives, Laredo will rebrand to Vital Energy on January 9, 2023, and will trade on the NYSE under the ticker "VTLE".

2022 ESG and Climate Risk Report Highlights

Established a combined Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity target of below 10 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per thousand barrels of oil equivalent by 2030

Established target of 50% recycled water to be used in completions operations by 2025

Reduced 2021 Scope 1 GHG emissions intensity 25% versus 2020 and 34% compared to 2019 Company baseline levels

Reduced 2021 methane intensity 46% versus 2020 and 63% compared to 2019

Reduced 2021 flaring intensity (excluding acquisitions) 44% versus 2020 and 78% compared to 2019

Increased the percentage of recycled water utilized in completions operations to 26% in 2021

Expanded the Company’s Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)-aligned scenario analysis to include 1.5 degree Celsius and net zero scenarios

Awarded Project Canary’s TrustWell Certification, the first Permian operator to receive this distinction for responsibly sourced oil and natural gas production

Increased gender and ethnic diversity on the Board of Directors to 60% and maintained 47% gender and ethnic diversity among the Company’s workforce



Linked ESG metrics with executive officer compensation by including 2025 emissions reduction goals in the Company’s Long-Term Incentive Program



"Our ESG and Climate Risk Report details the significant progress we have made to advance key ESG initiatives across the business," stated Jason Pigott, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We envision a world where everyone has access to reliable, affordable energy. As a leading producer in the Permian Basin, we are committed to safely delivering low-cost energy, partnering with the communities in which we live and work and demonstrating sustainability leadership. This report highlights our team’s success in achieving significant emissions reductions since 2019 and our commitment to further improvement through aggressive short and medium-term emissions reduction targets."

"Our rebrand to Vital Energy in early 2023 reflects our mission and collective commitment to find new and creative ways to add value for all of our stakeholders," continued Mr. Pigott. "I am extremely proud of our employees and their contributions to transform the Company over the past three years. They have helped position us to deliver on our promises, to be unafraid to lead and help create a limitless future where the world has abundant, low-cost, reliable energy."

