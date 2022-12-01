BrainGu Engineering Fellow Named WashingtonExec Cloud Executive of the Year

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainGu Founder and Engineering Fellow Matt Shaver has been named the 2021 WashingtonExec Pinnacle Award winner in the Cloud Executive of the Year (Private Company) category. Shaver's selection highlights BrainGu's mission-focused efforts to empower innovation with federal clients across the Capitol region while working to solve some of the nation's most pressing technological needs.

"Winning this award is a great honor, especially when you consider the impressive work being done by my fellow nominees at Boomi and Second Front Systems," said Shaver. "As honored as I am, this is absolutely a BrainGu award, made possible by the incredible work being done by my colleagues and collaborators. My hope is that this award further shines a light on the vital work being done in service to our nation's warfighters. BrainGu will continue to champion a DevSecOps and platform approach as it works to provide solutions to some of this country's greatest national security challenges."

The foundation for Matt Shaver's Cloud Executive of the Year award centers on his and BrainGu's work surrounding the Web-based Information DOminant Warfare application, or WIDOW. This modern cloud-based distributed planning application was developed in direct partnership with the U.S. Air Force with the goal of increasing the speed, organization, and accuracy of planning tasks through real-time coordination and visualization of mission details. Because of its cloud-native nature, WIDOW thrives off direct user response, leveraging near instantaneous feedback from tactical-level operators to create an experience designed by end-users, for end-users.

Who Is BrainGu?

BrainGu is a small business taking the guesswork out of DevEx and DevSecOps. Our Structsure™ platform enables our customers to define rapid, adaptable, and secure application delivery by reducing the complexity of their tech stack. With a goal of freeing customers to focus on their core business, BrainGu's Structsure™ platform means our clients begin "day one" with every tool they need to get the job done.

