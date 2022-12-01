Governor Abbott Appoints Neidhardt To 483rd District Court

December 1, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Tanner Neidhardt to the 483rd Judicial District Court in Hays County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2024, or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.

Tanner Neidhardt of Dripping Springs is Deputy General Counsel for the Office of the Governor and serves as an Adjunct Professor at the University of Texas School of Law. Previously, he was a Civil Litigator at King & Spalding LLP and a Prosecutor for the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office. Neidhardt began his legal career as a Briefing Clerk to The Honorable Felix Recio, retired U.S. Magistrate Judge in the Southern District of Texas, and taught constitutional law at the University of Texas-Brownsville. Neidhardt was a Fulbright Scholar in Colombia, where he became fluent in Spanish while studying the impact of constitutional reform on social movements. Having developed as a debater in a 1A Texas high school in Lindsay, he still judges for the Texas State Debate Tournament and mentors students in speaking and persuasion. Neidhardt received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Rhodes College, a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Texas School of Law, and a Master of Arts in Latin American Studies from the University of Texas Institute of Latin American Studies. He paints, does carpentry, and two-steps, but none of them as well as his grandfather, father, or mother.