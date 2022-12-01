Governor Abbott Appoints Heaton To 475th District Court

December 1, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Taylor Heaton to the 475th Judicial District Court in Smith County, effective January 1, 2023, for a term set to expire on December 31, 2024, or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.

Taylor Heaton of Tyler is Judge of the County Court at Law #2 in Smith County. Previously, he served as an Assistant District Attorney for the Smith County District Attorney’s Office for over 12 years. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas. He previously served as President, Vice President, Treasurer, and board member for the Smith County Young Lawyers Association. Additionally, he served as a board member of the Smith County Habitat for Humanity and currently serves as a Deacon for Bethel Bible Church. Heaton received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Baylor University and a Juris Doctor degree from St. Mary’s School of Law.