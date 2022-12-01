Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,482 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,018 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Heaton To 475th District Court

December 1, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Taylor Heaton to the 475th Judicial District Court in Smith County, effective January 1, 2023, for a term set to expire on December 31, 2024, or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.

Taylor Heaton of Tyler is Judge of the County Court at Law #2 in Smith County. Previously, he served as an Assistant District Attorney for the Smith County District Attorney’s Office for over 12 years. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas. He previously served as President, Vice President, Treasurer, and board member for the Smith County Young Lawyers Association. Additionally, he served as a board member of the Smith County Habitat for Humanity and currently serves as a Deacon for Bethel Bible Church. Heaton received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Baylor University and a Juris Doctor degree from St. Mary’s School of Law. 

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Heaton To 475th District Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.