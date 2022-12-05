CENTER FOR ADVANCED SCIENCES AND ARTS GROWS COURSE OFFERINGS WITH METAVERSE CLASS

New high school curriculum about the Metaverse on course to be a student favorite

OAK PARK, MICHIGAN, US, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Center for Advanced Sciences and Arts (CASA) offered the first of its kind Metaverse class in fall 2022. Students are learning about a range of digital applications that make up the Metaverse environment. This exposure is meant to prepare them for summer 2023 internships with local businesses.

Center for Advanced Sciences and Arts has the first Metaverse class for students in the area. The class, “An Introduction to the Metaverse” includes lessons and exposure to 3D graphics, artificial intelligence, coding, blockchain technology, digital marketing conversational AI avatars and more. The intent is to expose students to a variety of fields relating to the appeal and functionality of the Metaverse space. Further, scheduling guest speakers like Norrie Daroga, President of CodeBaby, enriches the experience with real-world applications and question and answer roundtables.

Jennifer Pye Gebbie, Ed.D., CASA Director, is the leader in bringing this class to the students. She is focused on expanding a student’s thinking and finding ways to apply their creativity. The course is structured as a learning progression with a project-based learning approach. The students have reacted positively with feedback including:

“The Metaverse class is a great place to broaden your knowledge on things related to anything from coding and web development to cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. Even if you have no prior knowledge of any of those topics, you’ll learn all about them and more,” said Josi B., a CASA student.

“…a lot of our assignments deal with coding…This has helped me a lot with my problem solving skills…” shares Kayla F., a CASA student.

The instructor, Dr. Sharon Lewis has been teaching in the field of computer science since 2001. With a Bachelor of Science and Masters Degree in Computer Information Systems, a second Masters in Education Leadership and a Doctorate in Higher Education, Lewis has taught high school, collegiate, non-profit and international Advanced Placement students on the subject. Michelle Armstrong, President of TAG MultiMedia said; “Sharon’s excitement about leading a groundbreaking class is a glimpse of her passion for the digital and technical sciences. She continues to invest in new technologies and share developments with the students.”

TAG MultiMedia and CodeBaby have partnered to bring this educational experience to CASA students. They bring Conversational AI Avatars to corporate learning environments, small business websites and innovative digital spaces. TAG MultiMedia is hosting an in-person networking event at Bamboo Royal Oak in Royal Oak, Michigan on Thursday, December 15th from 4 pm-5 pm. This event is free of charge, but registration is requested by visiting TAGMultiMedia.net to opt-in. For more information, contact them at 248-571-4991 or by email at info@TAGMultiMedia.net.

CASA brings the Metaverse to the Classroom!