USANA Health Sciences to Participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. USNA, a leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality nutritional supplements, healthy foods and personal care products, today announced that Doug Hekking, Chief Financial Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti December Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on December 7-8, 2022.

The presentation will begin at 12:15 PM ET on December 7, 2022 and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Kg2ZX66ATROOUSQRp877RA.

Mr. Hekking will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, December 7 and 8, 2022. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.

About USANA

USANA develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional supplements, healthy foods and personal care products that are sold directly to Associates and Preferred Customers throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Mexico, Malaysia, the Philippines, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Thailand, France, Belgium, Colombia, Indonesia, Italy, Romania, Spain, and Germany. More information on USANA can be found at www.usana.com.

