Samsara Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

  • Q3 revenue of $169.8 million, representing 49% year-over-year growth
  • Ending ARR of $723.7 million, representing 47% year-over-year growth
  • 1,113 customers with ARR over $100,000, up 56% year-over-year

Samsara Inc. IOT, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, reported financial results for the third quarter ended October 29, 2022, and released a shareholder letter accessible from the Samsara investor relations website at investors.samsara.com.

"We delivered another quarter of durable and efficient growth at scale, including ending ARR of $724 million, growing 47% year-over-year," said Sanjit Biswas, co-founder and CEO of Samsara. "We partner with customers that power the global economy and span a number of diverse industries. Amid macroeconomic uncertainties, our customers remain focused on delivering profitability. They are focused on asset efficiency, worker availability, and maintaining safe and compliant operations. We are proud to deliver value to our customers in all of these areas by digitizing their physical operations with Samsara's Connected Operations Cloud."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

(In millions, except percentage, percentage points, and per share data)

 

 

Q3 FY2023

 

Q3 FY2022

 

Y/Y Change

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)

$ 723.7

 

$ 492.8

 

47%

Total revenue

$ 169.8

 

$ 113.8

 

49%

GAAP gross profit

$ 122.5

 

$ 82.0

 

$ 40.5

GAAP gross margin

72%

 

72%

 

— pt

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 125.2

 

$ 82.0

 

$ 43.2

Non-GAAP gross margin

74%

 

72%

 

2 pts

GAAP operating loss

$ (63.5)

 

$ (32.3)

 

$ (31.2)

GAAP operating margin

(37%)

 

(28%)

 

(9 pts)

Non-GAAP operating loss

$ (16.6)

 

$ (29.5)

 

$ 12.9

Non-GAAP operating margin

(10%)

 

(26%)

 

16 pts

GAAP net loss per share

$ (0.11)

 

$ (0.13)

 

$ 0.02

Non-GAAP net loss per share

$ (0.02)

 

$ (0.12)

 

$ 0.10

Net cash used in operating activities

$ (12.9)

 

$ (41.3)

 

$ 28.4

Adjusted free cash flow

$ (14.9)

 

$ (43.0)

 

$ 28.1

Adjusted free cash flow margin

(9%)

 

(38%)

 

29 pts

We report non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). See the section titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of non-GAAP financial measures and the tables in the section titled "Reconciliation Between GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Financial Outlook

Our guidance includes GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. For the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, Samsara expects the following:

 

Q4 FY2023 Outlook

 

FY 2023 Outlook

Total revenue

$170 million – $172 million

 

$636 million – $638 million

Year/Year growth

35% – 37%

 

48% – 49%

Non-GAAP operating margin

(16%)

 

(14%)

Non-GAAP net loss per share

($0.05) – ($0.06)

 

($0.16) – ($0.17)

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance financial measures to corresponding GAAP guidance financial measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and potential variability of expenses, such as stock-based compensation expense-related charges, that may be incurred in the future and cannot be reasonably determined or predicted at this time. It is important to note that these factors could be material to our results of operations computed in accordance with GAAP.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, expectations of future operating results or financial performance, the calculation of certain of our key financial and operating metrics, our market opportunity, industry developments and trends, customer demand for our solution, macroeconomic conditions and any expected benefits of our products, and our competitive position, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and could cause actual results and events to differ. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made, including information furnished to us by third parties that we have not independently verified, and/or management's good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include our ability to retain customers and expand the Applications used by our customers, our ability to attract new customers, our future financial performance, including trends in revenue and annual recurring revenue, net retention rate, costs of revenue, gross profit or gross margin, operating expenses, customer counts, non-GAAP financial measures (such as non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, and adjusted free cash flow margin), our ability to achieve or maintain profitability, the demand for our products or for solutions for connected operations in general, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, geopolitical tensions involving China, and macroeconomic conditions globally on our and our customers', partners' and suppliers' operations and future financial performance, possible harm caused by silicon component shortages and other supply chain constraints, the length of our sales cycles, possible harm caused by a security breach or other incident affecting our or our customers' assets or data, our ability to compete successfully in competitive markets, our ability to respond to rapid technological changes, and our ability to continue to innovate and develop new Applications. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to our financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for financial information presented under GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures versus comparable financial measures determined under GAAP. For example, other companies in our industry may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. In addition, adjusted free cash flow does not reflect our future contractual commitments or the total increase or decrease of our cash balance for a given period. All of these limitations could reduce the usefulness of these non-GAAP financial measures as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and to not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

We present these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in seeing Samsara's operating results through the eyes of management, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to evaluate our business.

Expenses Excluded from Non-GAAP Financial Measures—Stock-based compensation expense is excluded primarily because it is a non-cash expense that management believes is not reflective of our ongoing operational performance. Employer taxes on employee equity transactions, which is a cash expense, is excluded because such taxes are tied to the timing and size of the vesting of the underlying equity awards and the price of our common stock at the time of vesting, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of our business. Lease modification, impairment, and related charges are excluded because such charges are not reflective of our ongoing operational performance.

Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Annual Recurring Revenue—We define ARR as the annualized value of subscription contracts that have commenced revenue recognition as of the measurement date.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin—We define non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit plus stock-based compensation expense-related charges, including employer taxes on employee equity transactions, included in cost of revenue. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of total revenue. We use non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin in conjunction with traditional GAAP measures to evaluate our financial performance. We believe that non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations.

Non-GAAP Loss from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin—We define non-GAAP loss from operations, or non-GAAP operating loss, as loss from operations excluding the effect of stock-based compensation expense-related charges, including employer taxes on employee equity transactions, and lease modification, impairment, and related charges. Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating loss as a percentage of total revenue. We use non-GAAP loss from operations and non-GAAP operating margin in conjunction with traditional GAAP measures to evaluate our financial performance. We believe that non-GAAP loss from operations and non-GAAP operating margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations.

Non-GAAP Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss per Share—We define non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share as net loss and net loss per share excluding the effect of stock-based compensation expense-related charges, including employer taxes on employee equity transactions, and lease modification, impairment, and related charges. We use non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share in conjunction with traditional GAAP measures to evaluate our financial performance. We believe that non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin—We define adjusted free cash flow as net cash used in operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment, plus non-recurring capital expenditures associated with the build-out of our corporate office facilities in San Francisco, net of tenant allowances. Adjusted free cash flow margin is calculated as adjusted free cash flow as a percentage of total revenue. We believe that adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow margin, even if negative, are useful in evaluating liquidity and provide information to management and investors about our ability to fund future operating needs and strategic initiatives.

Webcast Information and Shareholder Letter

An investor presentation and accompanying shareholder letter is accessible from the Samsara investor relations website at https://investors.samsara.com/. Samsara will host a live webcast to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) today. The live webcast may be accessed at https://investors.samsara.com/. Following the webcast, a replay will be accessible from the same website.

SAMSARA INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

As of

 

October 29, 2022

 

January 29, 2022

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

447,040

 

 

$

921,218

 

Short-term investments

 

291,815

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

90,796

 

 

 

81,987

 

Inventories

 

44,501

 

 

 

33,067

 

Connected device costs, current

 

72,685

 

 

 

52,519

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

16,196

 

 

 

11,376

 

Total current assets

 

963,033

 

 

 

1,100,167

 

Restricted cash

 

23,096

 

 

 

23,092

 

Long-term investments

 

63,688

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

57,358

 

 

 

36,772

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

118,511

 

 

 

134,427

 

Connected device costs, non-current

 

180,120

 

 

 

141,292

 

Deferred commissions

 

128,212

 

 

 

117,757

 

Other assets, non-current

 

15,964

 

 

 

14,422

 

Total assets

$

1,549,982

 

 

$

1,567,929

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

43,366

 

 

$

54,705

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

34,848

 

 

 

31,835

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

 

22,511

 

 

 

27,107

 

Deferred revenue, current

 

255,420

 

 

 

203,185

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

21,701

 

 

 

21,447

 

Total current liabilities

 

377,846

 

 

 

338,279

 

Deferred revenue, non-current

 

118,823

 

 

 

110,501

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

106,182

 

 

 

123,513

 

Other liabilities, non-current

 

7,378

 

 

 

6,689

 

Total liabilities

 

610,229

 

 

 

578,982

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock

 

7

 

 

 

6

 

Class B common stock

 

23

 

 

 

23

 

Class C common stock

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

2,055,481

 

 

 

1,909,964

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(984

)

 

 

(96

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,114,774

)

 

 

(920,950

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

939,753

 

 

 

988,947

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,549,982

 

 

$

1,567,929

 

SAMSARA INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

October 29, 2022

 

October 30, 2021

 

October 29, 2022

 

October 30, 2021

Revenue

$

169,800

 

 

$

113,819

 

 

$

465,968

 

 

$

302,593

 

Cost of revenue

 

47,253

 

 

 

31,781

 

 

 

131,128

 

 

 

85,778

 

Gross profit

 

122,547

 

 

 

82,038

 

 

 

334,840

 

 

 

216,815

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

49,970

 

 

 

29,687

 

 

 

132,802

 

 

 

78,668

 

Sales and marketing

 

94,056

 

 

 

58,704

 

 

 

273,347

 

 

 

166,569

 

General and administrative

 

41,997

 

 

 

24,399

 

 

 

127,098

 

 

 

72,157

 

Lease modification, impairment, and related charges

 

 

 

 

1,532

 

 

 

1,056

 

 

 

1,532

 

Total operating expenses

 

186,023

 

 

 

114,322

 

 

 

534,303

 

 

 

318,926

 

Loss from operations

 

(63,476

)

 

 

(32,284

)

 

 

(199,463

)

 

 

(102,111

)

Interest income and other income (expense), net

 

5,613

 

 

 

(143

)

 

 

7,094

 

 

 

241

 

Loss before provision for income taxes

 

(57,863

)

 

 

(32,427

)

 

 

(192,369

)

 

 

(101,870

)

Provision for income taxes

 

692

 

 

 

19

 

 

 

1,455

 

 

 

387

 

Net loss

$

(58,555

)

 

$

(32,446

)

 

$

(193,824

)

 

$

(102,257

)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in foreign currency translation adjustment

 

315

 

 

 

46

 

 

 

416

 

 

 

46

 

Change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments

 

(1,304

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,304

)

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(989

)

 

 

46

 

 

 

(888

)

 

 

46

 

Comprehensive loss

$

(59,544

)

 

$

(32,400

)

 

$

(194,712

)

 

$

(102,211

)

Basic and diluted net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.11

)

 

$

(0.13

)

 

$

(0.38

)

 

$

(0.42

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

 

516,551,258

 

 

 

246,811,235

 

 

 

511,867,718

 

 

 

246,174,612

 

SAMSARA INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

October 29, 2022

 

October 30, 2021

 

October 29, 2022

 

October 30, 2021

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(58,555

)

 

$

(32,446

)

 

$

(193,824

)

 

$

(102,257

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

3,345

 

 

 

2,910

 

 

 

8,350

 

 

 

8,217

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

45,538

 

 

 

1,221

 

 

 

133,490

 

 

 

3,988

 

Lease modification, impairment, and related charges

 

 

 

 

1,532

 

 

 

1,056

 

 

 

1,532

 

Other non-cash charges

 

454

 

 

 

(761

)

 

 

3,336

 

 

 

5,428

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(14,934

)

 

 

(7,663

)

 

 

(13,297

)

 

 

(23,685

)

Inventories

 

(5,446

)

 

 

(418

)

 

 

(11,434

)

 

 

(8,635

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(2,388

)

 

 

(2,159

)

 

 

(5,300

)

 

 

(1,819

)

Connected device costs

 

(22,279

)

 

 

(20,378

)

 

 

(58,993

)

 

 

(62,433

)

Deferred commissions

 

(4,122

)

 

 

(5,919

)

 

 

(10,455

)

 

 

(14,770

)

Other assets, non-current

 

(1,590

)

 

 

(570

)

 

 

(1,520

)

 

 

(939

)

Accounts payable and other liabilities

 

27,820

 

 

 

11,333

 

 

 

(9,398

)

 

 

35,468

 

Deferred revenue

 

19,673

 

 

 

12,178

 

 

 

60,557

 

 

 

36,825

 

Operating lease liabilities, net

 

(404

)

 

 

(122

)

 

 

(1,216

)

 

 

(96

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(12,888

)

 

 

(41,262

)

 

 

(98,648

)

 

 

(123,176

)

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

(10,307

)

 

 

(3,684

)

 

 

(27,237

)

 

 

(9,953

)

Purchases of investments

 

(355,730

)

 

 

 

 

 

(355,730

)

 

 

 

Investing other

 

432

 

 

 

(100

)

 

 

432

 

 

 

(582

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(365,605

)

 

 

(3,784

)

 

 

(382,535

)

 

 

(10,535

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with equity compensation plans

 

164

 

 

 

232

 

 

 

10,868

 

 

 

965

 

Proceeds from early exercise of stock options

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

 

 

 

152

 

Repurchase of restricted common stock

 

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

 

 

 

(5

)

Payment of offering costs

 

(324

)

 

 

(472

)

 

 

(2,532

)

 

 

(2,160

)

Payment of principal on finance leases

 

(369

)

 

 

(156

)

 

 

(856

)

 

 

(336

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

(529

)

 

 

(380

)

 

 

7,480

 

 

 

(1,384

)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(75

)

 

 

46

 

 

 

(471

)

 

 

46

 

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(379,097

)

 

 

(45,380

)

 

 

(474,174

)

 

 

(135,049

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

849,233

 

 

 

344,640

 

 

 

944,310

 

 

 

434,309

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$

470,136

 

 

$

299,260

 

 

$

470,136

 

 

$

299,260

 

SAMSARA INC.

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

October 29, 2022

 

October 30, 2021

 

October 29, 2022

 

October 30, 2021

Gross profit and gross margin reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

$

122,547

 

 

$

82,038

 

 

$

334,840

 

 

$

216,815

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense-related charges (1)

 

2,685

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

7,043

 

 

 

10

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

125,232

 

 

$

82,047

 

 

$

341,883

 

 

$

216,825

 

GAAP gross margin

 

72

%

 

 

72

%

 

 

72

%

 

 

72

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

74

%

 

 

72

%

 

 

73

%

 

 

72

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating loss and operating margin reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP loss from operations

$

(63,476

)

 

$

(32,284

)

 

$

(199,463

)

 

$

(102,111

)

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense-related charges (1)

 

46,869

 

 

 

1,221

 

 

 

136,093

 

 

 

3,988

 

Lease modification, impairment, and related charges

 

 

 

 

1,532

 

 

 

1,056

 

 

 

1,532

 

Non-GAAP loss from operations

$

(16,607

)

 

$

(29,531

)

 

$

(62,314

)

 

$

(96,591

)

GAAP operating margin

 

(37

) %

 

 

(28

) %

 

 

(43

) %

 

 

(34

) %

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

(10

) %

 

 

(26

) %

 

 

(13

) %

 

 

(32

) %

__________

 

(1)

Stock-based compensation expense-related charges were included in the following line items of our condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss as follows:

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

October 29, 2022

 

October 30, 2021

 

October 29, 2022

 

October 30, 2021

Cost of revenue

$

2,685

 

$

9

 

$

7,043

 

$

10

Research and development

 

18,420

 

 

219

 

 

46,287

 

 

550

Sales and marketing

 

12,701

 

 

84

 

 

41,759

 

 

381

General and administrative

 

13,063

 

 

909

 

 

41,004

 

 

3,047

Total stock-based compensation expense-related charges (2)

$

46,869

 

$

1,221

 

$

136,093

 

$

3,988

__________

 

(2)

Stock-based compensation expense-related charges included approximately $1.3 million and $2.6 million of employer taxes on employee equity transactions for the three and nine months ended October 29, 2022.

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

October 29, 2022

 

October 30, 2021

 

October 29, 2022

 

October 30, 2021

GAAP net loss

$

(58,555

)

 

$

(32,446

)

 

$

(193,824

)

 

$

(102,257

)

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense-related charges, net of applicable taxes

 

46,869

 

 

 

1,221

 

 

 

136,093

 

 

 

3,988

 

Lease modification, impairment, and related charges, net of applicable taxes

 

 

 

 

1,532

 

 

 

1,056

 

 

 

1,532

 

Non-GAAP net loss

$

(11,686

)

 

$

(29,693

)

 

$

(56,675

)

 

$

(96,737

)

SAMSARA INC.

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

October 29, 2022

 

October 30, 2021

 

October 29, 2022

 

October 30, 2021

GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.11

)

 

$

(0.13

)

 

$

(0.38

)

 

$

(0.42

)

Total impact on net loss per share, basic and diluted, from non-GAAP adjustments

 

0.09

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.27

 

 

 

0.03

 

Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.02

)

 

$

(0.12

)

 

$

(0.11

)

 

$

(0.39

)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

October 29, 2022

 

October 30, 2021

 

October 29, 2022

 

October 30, 2021

Net cash used in operating activities

$

(12,888

)

 

$

(41,262

)

 

$

(98,648

)

 

$

(123,176

)

Purchase of property and equipment

 

(10,307

)

 

 

(3,684

)

 

 

(27,237

)

 

 

(9,953

)

Purchase of property and equipment for build-out of corporate office facilities

 

8,309

 

 

 

1,901

 

 

 

21,874

 

 

 

3,606

 

Adjusted free cash flow

$

(14,886

)

 

$

(43,045

)

 

$

(104,011

)

 

$

(129,523

)

Adjusted free cash flow margin

 

(9

) %

 

 

(38

) %

 

 

(22

) %

 

 

(43

) %

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005170/en/

Samsara Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

