Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Distribution

Southfield, MI, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. SUI (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") communities, recreational vehicle ("RV") resorts and marinas, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.88 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2022. The distribution is payable January 17, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 30, 2022.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 662 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 180,500 developed sites and over 46,100 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

