VA Hosts PACT Act Benefits Open Houses in Florida

December 1, 2022

Courtesy of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

A new law called the PACT Act just expanded VA health care and benefits for Florida’s Veterans and their survivors.

The PACT Act was perhaps the largest expansion of Veteran eligibility in VA’s history.

If you served during the Vietnam War, Gulf War era, or post 9/11, your VA eligibility has increased. All Veterans and their families are invited to learn more about what VA offers and how to use these earned resources.

Check out the list of VA facilities in Florida that are hosting special PACT Act Open Houses the week of Dec. 10-17, 2022. Get your questions answered, enroll in VA care, get help with filing a benefits claim, and more.

It’s easy; just bring your DD214 and leave the rest to the VA. You can also contact VA at 1-800-MyVA411 to learn more about the PACT Act or visit us online at www.va.gov/PACT.

