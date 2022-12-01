ShotSpotter Sets December 2022 Financial Conference Schedule

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI), a leader in precision-policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences in December 2022:



Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Tech Expo 22

Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast

Imperial Capital 19th Annual Security Investor Conference

Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 1:45 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with ShotSpotter management, please contact Gateway Group at SSTI@gatewayir.com.

About ShotSpotter, Inc.

ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) brings the power of digital transformation to law enforcement. We are trusted by more than 200 customers and 2,500 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes and help make communities safer and healthier. We are a leader in precision policing technology solutions and our platform includes the flagship product, ShotSpotter Respond™, the leading gunshot detection and alerting system; investigative tools that immediately generate leads and streamline case management to accelerate crime solving and improve clearance rates; and patrol management software that dynamically directs patrol resources to areas of greater risk to more effectively deter crime. ShotSpotter has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

Company Contact:

Alan Stewart, CFO

ShotSpotter, Inc.

+1 (510) 794-3100

astewart@shotspotter.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

+1 (949) 574-3860

SSTI@gatewayir.com



