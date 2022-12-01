Rescheduled: Chalk River Laboratories Officially Breaks Ground on One of the Largest Nuclear Research Facilities Ever Constructed in Canada

Local municipal leaders and invited guests join senior leaders from Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL) and Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) to commemorate the special occasion

/EIN News/ -- CHALK RIVER, Ontario, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Advanced Nuclear Materials Research Centre (ANMRC) is not only the cornerstone of the Government of Canada’s $1.2 billion investment in the site revitalization of the Chalk River Laboratories, it is the future facility for Canada’s world-class research of next generation nuclear technologies. On December 7, both AECL and CNL leadership will mark the start of construction of the exciting new complex – one of the largest nuclear research facilities ever constructed in Canada.



WHAT: Official Ground Breaking of ANMRC at Chalk River Laboratories WHEN: Wednesday, December 7, 2022 11:00 a.m. (arrival at main entrance for 10:00 a.m.) Note: To attend, media must register at www.cnl.ca/media by 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. WHERE: 286 Plant Rd, Chalk River, ON WHO: Interview opportunities available: • Fred Dermarkar, President & CEO, AECL • Joe McBrearty, President & CEO, CNL

About the ANMRC

In addition to its role in advancing next generation nuclear technologies to support Canada’s climate action plans, the 10,000 square metre ANMRC will be critical to the life extension and long-term reliability of existing reactors, including Canada’s fleet of CANDU reactors and other designs deployed around the world. It will also support the national nuclear laboratory’s other research priorities – public health, environmental stewardship and global security.

For more information, please contact communications@cnl.ca.

About AECL

AECL is a federal Crown corporation with a mandate to drive nuclear opportunities for Canada. It owns the Chalk River Laboratories, Canada’s largest science and technology complex, and other nuclear sites. AECL delivers its mandate through a long-term contract with CNL.

AECL supports industry and academia, as well as 14 federal government departments and agencies through the Federal Nuclear Science and Technology Work Plan, ensuring that nuclear science, research, and applications deliver value for Canadians in energy, health, environment, safety and security. It also manages the Government of Canada’s responsibilities for legacy and historic radioactive waste.

About CNL

As Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology organization, CNL is a world leader in the development of innovative nuclear science and technology products and services. Guided by an ambitious corporate strategy known as Vision 2030, CNL fulfills three strategic priorities of national importance – restoring and protecting the environment, advancing clean energy technologies, and contributing to the health of Canadians.

By leveraging the assets owned by Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), CNL also serves as the nexus between government, the nuclear industry, the broader private sector and the academic community. CNL works in collaboration with these sectors to advance innovative Canadian products and services towards real-world use, including carbon-free energy, cancer treatments and other therapies, non-proliferation technologies and waste management solutions.

To learn more about CNL, please visit www.cnl.ca.