Cytokinetics Announces Presentation at the Virtual 33rd International Symposium on ALS/MND

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced one poster presentation at the Virtual 33rd International Symposium on ALS/MND taking place online from December 6, 2022 - December 9, 2022 relating to survival predictions from FORTITUDE-ALS (Functional Outcomes in a Randomized Trial of Investigational Treatment with CK-2127107 to Understand Decline in Endpoints – in ALS), the Phase 2 clinical trial of reldesemtiv in ALS.



Session Title: Live Poster Session C

Presentation Title: ENCALS Predictive Survival Model in FORTITUDE-ALS

Presenter: Tyrell Simkins, Ph.D., Clinical Research Neuromuscular, Cytokinetics

Date: December 8, 2022

Session Time: 5:00-6:30 PM GMT

