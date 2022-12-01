Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,522 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,919 in the last 365 days.

Chargeback Gurus Announces ARI: Industry's First Predictive Analytics Engine for Preventing First-Party Misuse Chargebacks

Chargeback Gurus, a global leader in chargeback risk mitigation services for e-commerce and retail businesses, today announced the launch of ARI, a cutting-edge chargeback prevention solution that provides predictive insights for first-party misuse and sends alerts for transactions that have a higher chance of being disputed.

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chargeback Gurus, a global leader in chargeback risk mitigation services for e-commerce and retail businesses, today announced the launch of ARI, a cutting-edge chargeback prevention solution that provides predictive insights for first-party misuse and sends alerts for transactions that have a higher chance of being disputed.

First Party Misuse chargebacks have been a major challenge for both e-commerce and retail merchants. According to Fraud.net, merchants lost $4.8 billion to first-party misuse in 2020, the most recent year for which data is available. Chargeback Gurus estimates that upwards of 70% of chargebacks are caused by first-party misuse. Merchants who don't take steps to mitigate this risk can lose up to 10% of their total revenue.

Currently, merchants have no way to reliably determine which transactions are likely to be disputed due to first-party misuse. Identifying this gap in merchants' fraud and chargeback protection, Chargeback Gurus has once again pioneered a visionary new technology to help merchants more effectively mitigate risk. ARI is an AI-driven predictive analytics engine that uses data gathered from millions of chargebacks to identify transactions that have a higher chance of being disputed. This information allows merchants to prevent revenue loss by blocking these transactions or requiring additional authentication. 

"Chargeback Gurus has consistently led tech-based innovation, with a keen focus on enhancing business value to our customers," said Damodharan Sampathkumar, Chief Product Officer for Chargeback Gurus. "We believe that ARI will create a ground-breaking shift in the payments industry. ARI not only detects high-risk transactions but also recommends a course of action based on its analysis. By customizing our algorithms to account for industry-specific challenges rather than having a generic model, we've achieved phenomenal results so far in effectively identifying transactions that are prone to first-party misuse."

"Our subject-matter expertise, our decades of experience across various industries and our drive to find solutions for our merchants' pain points have led us to develop this industry-first technology," said Suresh Dakshina, President & Co-Founder of Chargeback Gurus. "Existing chargeback prevention alerts are only triggered after the buyer has disputed the charge. In addition, these alerts can only prevent a chargeback if a refund is issued immediately. ARI provides a more effective solution for merchants to minimize first-party misuse without losing revenue to constant refunds. In order to better serve merchants' needs, we also built ARI with low-code/no-code integration in mind to minimize the resources needed for implementation."

Contact Information:
Mike Cannon
Content Strategist
media.relations@chargebackgurus.com
(866) 999-3758

Related Images






Image 1: Chargeback Gurus Announces ARI


ARI - Industry's First Predictive Analytics Engine for Preventing First-Party Misuse Chargebacks



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Primary Logo

Chargeback Gurus Announces ARI

Chargeback Gurus Announces ARI

You just read:

Chargeback Gurus Announces ARI: Industry's First Predictive Analytics Engine for Preventing First-Party Misuse Chargebacks

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.