Fulcrum Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming 2022 BofA Securities Biotech SMID Cap Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.® (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 2022 BofA Securities Biotech SMID Cap Conference, on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 9:10 a.m. ET

A live audio webcast will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Fulcrum website at https://ir.fulcrumtx.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics 
Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s two lead programs in clinical development are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia. Fulcrum’s proprietary product engine, FulcrumSeek™, identifies drug targets that can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. For more information, visit www.fulcrumtx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investors
Stephanie Ascher
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
stephanie.ascher@sternir.com
212-362-1200

Media
Dee Smith
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.
dsmith@fulcrumtx.com
202-746-1324


