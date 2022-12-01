Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,534 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,936 in the last 365 days.

Espresso Company Launches Stone Espresso, New Home Machine Set to Reinvent the Coffee Space

Manufactured in Milan, Stone is targeting a younger generation of consumers in the high-end home espresso machine market.

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Espresso Company, supplier of the best coffee machines Australia-wide, Stone Espresso embodies what the world wants: efficiency, sustainability and great coffee. With a tiny footprint, the sleek espresso machines can be personalised to suit any space to create a gourmet coffee bar from the comfort of one's own kitchen.

Espresso Company explains one of the greatest features of the Stone Espresso machine is the super-fast ignition time. Ready in just 10 minutes, home brewers can get their morning coffee brewing quickly. A single-group, single-boiler machine, the group head remains at a stable temperature and a newly designed heat exchange system delivers a dry steam for beautifully textured milk.

Crafted by Italian artisans, the coffee machines can be customised with a choice of six colours for the side plates. The slabs are available in different metal and wood styles, with matching steam and group knobs and portafilter handles. Espresso Company says replacing the slabs is also fast and easy, allowing customers to change the appearance of their machine when they want to.

With a small footprint for optimal bench space, Stone Espresso machines are also 100% recyclable, including packaging, says Espresso Company. Built using all-metal internal components, the machines have been crafted with longevity and performance in mind. 

For more than 20 years, Espresso Company has been proudly delivering some of the world's premier coffee equipment brands to both the Australian hospitality industry and home enthusiasts. The carefully curated product offering ensures Espresso Company can cater to everyone, whether they are a professional barista, café owner or want to enjoy convenient, quality coffee at home using the best home coffee machine.

To discover more about the Stone range and find the espresso machines in store, contact Espresso Company.

Contact Information:
Espresso Company
Marketing Manager
info@espressocompany.com.au
1300 326 326

Related Images






Image 1: Espresso Company


Espresso Company



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Espresso Company

Espresso Company

You just read:

Espresso Company Launches Stone Espresso, New Home Machine Set to Reinvent the Coffee Space

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.