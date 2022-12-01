Melbourne Corporate Events Enquiries at All Time High as Bookers Prepare for 2023

As Australia's events capital, Melbourne is a top choice destination for corporates to host national and international conferences, meetings and exhibitions.

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to event tech platform HeadBox, Australia's events industry is back in full swing, with the calendar for 2023 quickly filling up. With the best corporate and function venues Melbourne-wide listed on the platform, HeadBox has received more enquiries than ever as corporate bookers secure their events for next year.

HeadBox says over the last year, it has seen over $44 million worth of events come through the platform. As 2023 quickly approaches, the HeadBox team is already working on millions of corporate event briefs for the new year. With a professional team of event planners on standby, HeadBox is ready to connect corporate bookers with the most ideal function rooms Melbourne-wide.

As HeadBox explains, Melbourne is a highly sought-after location for corporate events with venues to suit all styles and budgets. From brainstorming sessions to product launches, conferences and more, the vibrant city of Melbourne and its surrounds entice hosts of both national and international events.

The next generation of meetings and events management, HeadBox Business allows teams to plan, book and manage all their events in one place, with the visibility to stay in control of spending. Making it easy for bookers to find venues, HeadBox's software streamlines the planning and booking process, enabling teams to be more efficient and productive.

Since launching in Australia in 2020, HeadBox has been on a mission to reinvent the events industry. With a broad range of venues on offer, from meeting rooms to the best party venues Melbourne-wide, connecting with the perfect venue is now easier than ever for bookers.

Bookers simply submit their event brief through HeadBox, providing as much information on the event as possible and then HeadBox shares their enquiry with suitable venues. Bookers can then pick their favourite and get it booked. The hassle-free, streamlined process has made the platform highly appealing to event bookers right across the country.

To learn more about the platform and to get started planning an event for 2023 and beyond, get in touch with HeadBox.

Contact Information:

Headbox AU

Marketing Manager

press@headbox.com



Related Images











Image 1: function venues melbourne









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment