Veterans Entrepreneurial Development Initiative (VEDI) Inc. has joined NVBDC's MVO Task Force
VEDI Inc., an organization with alliances to improve inclusion efforts that build veteran businesses in emerging markets, teams with NVBDC MVO Task Force.DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes Veterans Entrepreneurial Development Initiative (VEDI) Inc. to NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force. VEDI Inc. was established to help Veteran entrepreneurs grow their business while enabling them to hire Veteran employees.
VEDI Inc. helps leading diverse business organizations partner with acclaimed diverse and veteran-owned businesses to empower veteran business development in groundbreaking development platforms. VEDI Inc. forms alliances to improve inclusion efforts to build veteran businesses in the emerging transportation, construction and logistics industries to effectively transition veterans into sustainable business opportunities.
“We welcome this collaboration with NVBDC’s Task Force and look forward to being an active partner in furthering our overall mission to empower veteran-owned businesses and help them to grow their businesses so that they can become true job creators for other veterans. Addressing the high unemployment rates and homelessness within the veteran community should be a priority for us all for the service and security they provide for us. Veteran entrepreneurial development and advancement increases Veteran employment and effective solutions to improve their transition to civilian life and family stability.” stated Meta J. Mereday, Founder and CEO, VEDI Inc. Mereday, is also a Solution Provider with Veteran Mission Possible, a collaborative that was launched to address veteran suicides and reduce medical debt.
NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force
NVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success.
“We work with Military and Veteran Service Organizations to identify Veteran business owner members and provide them with information about NVBDC and the importance of certification. At the same time, we are creating reciprocal business relationships that will enhance our values and directives as a Veteran business support agency—creating a win-win opportunity,” commented U.S. Army Lt. Col. (retired) Kathy Poynton, Military & Veteran Organization Task Force Director
National Veteran Business Development Council NVBDC
“NVBDC is the original Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of a Veterans status, ownership, and operational control,” said Keith King, Founder & CEO.
To learn more about the certification process, visit www.nvbdc.org
or call 888-CERTIFIED.
To learn more about the Military & Veteran Organization Task Force, visit their website nvbdctaskforce.org
FIND US | LIKE US | FOLLOW US | JOIN US: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 313-446-6885
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn