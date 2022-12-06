Atlanta Urgent Care WestsideMed Helps Patients Care For Their Skin With Comprehensive Lesion Removal Services
Atlanta urgent care WestsideMed provides early skin cancer prevention by performing skin lesion excisions.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded by Ariel Esteves, an emergency medicine and family nurse practitioner located in Atlanta, Georgia, WestsideMed aims to help Atlanta residents with skin care services, namely removing lesions.
Although the Atlanta urgent care helps people with injury treatment, sudden illness, and more, the clinic offers numerous services one could find at nearly any primary care provider.
For example, WestsideMed offers annual physicals whenever a patient needs one. There’s no need to make an appointment with one’s PCP, sometimes waiting days or weeks to see a medical professional. Quick yet detailed results are what WestsideMed aims to bring to patients.
The Atlanta urgent care offers vaccines and lab testing for medical conditions along with physicals. But the main focus of WestsideMed’s recent article, Skin Lesion Excision In Atlanta: A Guide To Cancer Removal, is early prevention and skin cancer treatment.
“Visiting a dermatologist is crucial to maintaining one’s health,” explains Ariel Esteves, ENP, FNP-BC.
“Like seeing a primary care provider or urgent care doctor for an annual physical, cancer screenings are essential for a long and healthy life. And with skin lesion excision in Atlanta, patients have a better chance of avoiding and treating cancer.”
Along with helping Atlanta residents, WestsideMed’s team of expert medical providers aims to educate them to ensure people are well equipped to look after their health, emergency or not.
Learning About Lesions With WestsideMed
Lesions are growths found on the skin that could be cancerous. The ambiguous nature of these skin growths makes them dangerous; one can't be too careful when letting a lesion grow in size.
Lesions can signify the appearance of skin cancer or simply be existing birthmarks and scars. Regardless of why or when they appear, the providers at the Atlanta urgent care commit themselves to helping patients remove any unsightly or potentially dangerous skin growths.
“A leading cause of skin lesion excision is to prevent the spread of cancer. However, patients can opt for skin lesion excision for cosmetic reasons, too,” says Esteves.
“Likewise, if a skin lesion is overly sensitive and inflamed, it's well worth investing in this procedure. There are different types of cancerous skin cells that lesion excision addresses.”
It’s here where the WestsideMed team addresses the main types of skin cancer that appear.
Skin cancer most commonly appears as three types of cancer: melanoma, basal and squamous cell. Esteves and her team explain the difference between the three types and how dangerous melanoma is.
“The latter two forms [basal and squamous cell] are carcinomas, which form on the epithelial lining of organs and skin. Melanoma, on the other hand, is the most dangerous, expected to cause nearly 8,000 deaths in 2022. According to the American Cancer Society, melanoma makes up only 1% of cancers but makes up the most skin cancer-related deaths.”
Certain risk factors are involved with the appearance of skin cancer on the body. For example, people with fairer skin, a family history of skin cancer, and age all play a massive role in skin cancer risks.
But it’s not always a grim prognosis, says Esteves. There are multiple ways in which patients can help prevent skin cancer. Along with preventative measures like skin lesion removal, patients should wear sunscreen, stay in the shade, and avoid tanning are fantastic ways to turn the odds in one’s favor.
The Skin Lesion Removal Process
For those unfamiliar with the skin lesion removal process, Esteves and her urgent care team want to clear things up, informing curious patients about the entire process. And to encourage any potential patients to come forth if they believe they may have cancerous growths on their skin.
“Lesion removal in Atlanta is a relatively simple outpatient procedure, lasting anywhere from a few minutes to just under a half hour. Remember, this may vary based on the size and shape of the lesion. Dermatologists mark the intended area with a marker and prepare the skin for surgery with a local anesthetic. This anesthetic helps keep a particular area numb during the procedure.”
Medical professionals will then remove the skin lesion, which usually takes under a half hour. However, it depends on the size of the affected area. A small mole may take five minutes, whereas a patch of skin with suspected melanoma may take much longer.
“After the growth is removed, the medical professional prepares the skin sample for lab analysis. Patients will receive the results of the lesion excision soon after. In short, the process is straightforward, and patients can go home the same day. Just remember to follow up with a medical provider for the next steps.”
This standard, yet crucial procedure, is a quick method to avoid cancer and detect anything early on, which is a cornerstone of good medicine.
Removing Skin Lesions With WestsideMed
The small yet dedicated team of medical professionals assists patients with skin lesion excision and so much more. Whether a patient has a sudden fever, a case of bronchitis, or needs help with injuries, there’s a way the Atlanta urgent care can help. No more waiting in long lines in the emergency room.
Opting for Atlanta urgent care ensures that there are fewer wait times in the ER by focusing on non-life-threatening emergencies.
The doctors and medical providers have well-established practices and a warm, welcoming environment for all patients to experience.
