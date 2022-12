NVBDC awards Jason Trimiew, from Meta, “Presidents Award 2022”.

Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Jason Trimiew, of Meta accepting the Presidents Award.

Jason Trimiew has exceeded support expectations for NVBDC’s Veteran Businesses and Supplier Diversity.

We are excited for our Veteran-Owned businesses across the country that had the opportunity to connect with procurement professionals from all of these major corporations.” — Keith King, Founder & CEO of NVBDC

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- NVBDC ’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference on November 9th and 10th went off without a hitch and with full attendance. NVBDC is grateful to everyone that participated and celebrated Veteran-owned Businesses. NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference 2022 aims to bring together Supplier Diversity professionals and Veteran businesses in a face-face environment to provide procurement opportunities, develop business relationships, and educational opportunities.Weeks ago, NVBDC held Award nominations for various categories and were open for anyone to submit whom they thought were deserving of the award. Those award nominations were generated and announced at NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference.Jason Trimiew, Director of Global Supplier Diversity for Meta, won “Presidents Award 2022”. The award was accepted live during the awards ceremony.PRESIDENTS AWARD:The President and CEO review the activity of our corporations, individual corporate members, ourcertified veterans, and our resource partners. Recommendations are solicited from all NVBDC teammembers and submitted to the President and CEO for their deliberation and selection. Each awardeehas exceeded a set of standards and criteria well above normal expectations. This award is at thediscretion of the President and CEO and may be given multiple times. The set of standards andcriteria are reviewed yearly to ensure that we have an appropriate candidate for each award."Join us in giving a warm round of applause to the 2022 NVBDC President's Award winner, Jason Trimiew!The President's Award is given to an individual who has been recommended to the President and CEO by NVBDC team members for exceeding a set of standards and criteria well above normal expectations.Thank you to the National Veteran Business Development Council - NVBDC for celebrating how we go above and beyond for our diverse suppliers." Said by: Meta Supplier DiversityNVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference focuses on celebrating and honoring veterans. The Conference featured 1:1 Matchmaking, expert panelists from supplier diversity professionals, Vets- Night Out, and the celebration of the Marines’ 247th Birthday with a Luncheon.For more information on how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB . Please visit our website: www.nvbdc.org or contact us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.NVBDC MISSION:NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation of Veteran ownership and control exists.FIND US | LIKE US | FOLLOW US | JOIN US: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and RallyPoint