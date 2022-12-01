Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort an Upscale ‘Casual Luxe’ Locale

Courtesy of Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Far underrated in comparison to its neighbors Miami and Fort Lauderdale, the city of Hollywood is a spectacular South Florida destination that holds its own thanks to its array of activities perfectly suited for locals and tourists, alike.

This includes seven miles of beautiful beaches, 60 parks, seven golf courses, a historic downtown and the famous Broadwalk bursting with eateries and shops offering views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Hollywood, Florida is more of a family, laidback vibe with plenty of fun to be had. This definitely includes the AAA Four Diamond-rated Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort. This 17-story, 349-room destination resort and entertainment complex offers an authentic, “no worries” tropical vibe inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett.

Designed to offer an extensive array of amenities combined with a high degree of hospitality, service and attention to detail, this oceanfront resort is located just minutes from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood international airport and Port Everglades.

Situated right on Hollywood’s famed Broadwalk, a brick-paver walkway beloved by joggers, bicyclists and rollerbladers, this property is the perfect setting for guests to escape the everyday and just chill.

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort encompasses a 4.6-acre entertainment complex with a wide array of features and amenities. This includes multiple diverse indoor and waterfront restaurant concepts; a full-service spa with eleven treatment rooms; state-of-the-art oceanfront fitness center; extensive on-site water recreation area with multiple pools; beach access with chairs and umbrellas; upgraded FlowRider double surf simulator and watersports; three live entertainment venues with weekly live music; various shopping outlets; and fully 30,000 square-feet of flexible function space.

The Luxe List founder Merilee Kern had the pleasure of experiencing a long weekend at the property and the stay duly delivered. Here’s the narrative of her experience:

Immediately upon checking in to our oceanfront suite replete with nautical and beach décor, which further boasted a furnished balcony with an expansive panoramic ocean view as far as the eye could see, I felt myself physically and mentally decompress for what I was now sure would be a relaxing respite. After an essential photo in front of the famed electric blue flip-flop sculpture that towers over guests as they meander the lobby, followed by a decidedly tasty Bloody Mary at the Margaritaville Restaurant’s bustling bar, I made my way to the on-site St. Somewhere Spa. There I reveled in an 80-minute deep-tissue massage from a practitioner who was clearly well-trained at her craft and attentive to my personal needs and hopes for the treatment.

Recognized by U.S. News as one of the Top-30 Relaxing Spa Getaways in the U.S., St. Somewhere Spa is an expansive oceanfront retreat that—in addition to its 11 treatment rooms—offers scrub and steam rooms, rainfall showers and a co-ed wet lounge with a large hot tub and numerous relaxation benches. Beyond the various types of massage selections, the spa does offer many other services such as facials, hair, nails and even fitness and yoga classes.

From the spa, I then made my way out to one of the property’s many pools, securing a lovely cabana with a television as well as food and beverage service. Under the SoFlo sun and immersed in island-inspired paradise, the frozen drinks flowed and lunch—three blackened fresh fish tacos and a Korean barbeque-sauced fried shrimp—exceeded expectations of pool-side fare.

Day two at the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort was a veritable “rinse and repeat” of the phenomenal day one experience, although I did also partake in the property’s available bicycle rental to traverse the kinetic Broadwalk and absorb the local sights and sounds.

To cap what had been a truly exceptional two days “out of Dodge,” I fine dined at JWB Prime Steak & Seafood. From the intimate and cozy atmosphere to the impeccable service to the perfectly executed victuals, the visit left me longing for more. A destination drawn unto itself, I will certainly patronize the restaurant again whether I’m a hotel guest at the time or not. JWB’s “laidback luxe” approach offers a contemporary menu of fresh seafood, a raw bar and prime steaks paired with world-class wines and hand-crafted cocktails. The selection of both wet- and dry-aged steaks is impressive, as are the daily specials. On the night of my visit, they were offering a glorious 64-ounce “Thor’s Hammer” Osso Bucco (beef shank) that proffered a truly epic foodie opportunity. Then, there are seasonal favorites like Florida stone crab and specialty sushi rolls. I personally reveled in the Jalapeno Deviled Eggs starter with its mélange of textures and savory palate punch, as well as the twin Australian Lobster Tails with drawn butter and broccolini side that graced the menu that evening.

Checking out the next day was sweet sorrow. I was enamored with the collective experience and admittedly a bit surprised at the upscale ambiance of the property and its amenities. It seems that Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort is often misunderstood, as those seeking a “casual luxe” experience will appreciate what this property has to offer.

To more aptly illustrate its positioning in the tourism marketplace and calibrate consumer perceptions accordingly, Merilee connected with Eduardo Fernandez who serves as the General Manager at this particular Margaritaville location. Read a bit of that conversation at:

