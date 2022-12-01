Tech Expert, Scott Augustine Corona, Explores How Healthcare Organizations Can Implement New Technologies

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a constantly evolving world, it is essential for healthcare organizations to keep up with the latest technologies. Tech expert Scott Augustine Corona noted that by implementing new technologies, healthcare organizations could improve patient care and efficiently use resources. He said some technology that healthcare organizations can benefit from implementing is electronic health records (EHRs). EHRs allow providers to share patient information electronically, which can help to improve communication and coordination of care. In addition, EHRs can help to reduce medical errors and improve patient safety.

Another example he mentioned is telemedicine. Telemedicine allows patients to consult with their providers remotely, using video conferencing or other methods. This can be particularly beneficial for patients who live in rural areas or who have difficulty accessing healthcare services. By implementing new technologies, healthcare organizations can improve patient care and efficiently use resources.

Mr. Corona noted that while many understood the benefits of technology, the process could be challenging. Not only do organizations have to worry about the cost of the new technology, but they also have to ensure that their staff is adequately trained to use it. In addition, new technologies often require changes to existing processes and procedures, which can further complicate matters and can be met with resistance from staff and other users. He proposed several ways healthcare organizations can make the transition to new technologies smoother.

He added that the first step is that organizations need to evaluate their needs and determine what new technologies could help improve their organization. Healthcare organizations are complex systems, and new technologies can significantly impact patient care, staff productivity, and financial stability. As such, decision-makers must take the time to consider all potential options and choose the solution that best meets the needs of their organization. Healthcare organizations can make the best possible decisions for their patients, staff, and bottom line by taking a needs-based approach to new technology implementation.

He also noted that with so many technologies available in the market, it's essential to research different technologies to find the best fit for your organization. There are a few key considerations that should be taken into account when analyzing new technologies. First, the organization should define its needs and objectives. What is the problem that the technology is supposed to solve? Once the market is clear, the organization can start looking at different options and assessing their feasibility, cost-effectiveness, and impact on patient care. Another critical consideration is interoperability: how well will the new technology integration with existing systems? It's also essential to think about scalability: will the system meet future demand? By considering all of these factors, healthcare organizations can make informed decisions about which new technologies to implement.

Augustine Corona also stated that it’s crucial for health organizations to pilot-test new technologies before fully implementing them before implementing on a broad scale to ensure that they are safe and effective. This allows healthcare organizations to identify potential problems and make necessary adjustments before fully implementing the new technology. Additionally, pilot testing helps to generate data that can be used to assess the overall effectiveness of the technology. Pilot testing is essential in introducing new technologies into healthcare environments, and it can help ensure that they are making the best possible decision for their patients and staff.

Finally, Mr. Corona noted that organizations must develop clear and concise policies and procedures for using new technologies. By taking these steps, healthcare organizations can ensure that they are adequately prepared to implement new technologies.

Mr. Corona also stated that it was critical for organizations to monitor the effectiveness of new technologies and make changes as needed. By monitoring, they can avoid potential problems and ensure that new technologies meet their organization's needs. Additionally, this monitoring can help identify areas where improvements can be made. For example, if a new technology is not being used as intended, or is not providing the expected benefits, then modifications can be made to improve its efficacy.

