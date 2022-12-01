Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,568 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,987 in the last 365 days.

N.D. Attorney General opinion: Dec.1

Attorney General Drew H. Wrigley has issued an opinion regarding Teacher Support Program grants.

Request: Does Article VIII, Section 5 of the North Dakota Constitution prohibit ND ESPB from providing grants from the Teacher Support System to teachers at sectarian schools?

Conclusion: Teachers at private schools may participate in the Teach Support System as mentors and receive grants for their participation because participation in the mentor program is a requirement for renewed licensure and the lack of contrary language in statute. Article VIII, Section 5 bars appropriated funds and public money from being used to support any sectarian school, however, the United States Supreme Court has held that laws cannot be enforced in any situation where doing so would disadvantage a sectarian school as compared to a non-religious private school simply because of the school’s sectarian nature. Based on binding United States Supreme Court caselaw, it is my opinion the Blaine Amendment unconstitutionally disadvantages sectarian schools. As a result, it is my opinion that teachers at all schools, including both non-religious and sectarian private schools, may participate in the Teacher Support Program as mentors, and may receive grants to support their participation.

You can view this opinion at:  https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/sites/ag/files/Legal-Opinions/2022-L-07.pdf

You just read:

N.D. Attorney General opinion: Dec.1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.